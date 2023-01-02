90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 Tell All — the most shocking revelations

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 Tell All is officially underway and it should come as no shocker that it's chalked full of drama and surprises given that Ed, Angela and Bilal are sharing the same stage.

Between Ed and Liz arguing at one another to Angela blowing up at everyone (sans her husband Michael and show host Shaun Robinson) to the first ever behind-the-scenes cast hangouts, the conclusion to a tumultuous season 7 is one for the books. So what exactly is going down in the reunion special?

Here are some of the most shocking revelations from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 Tell All.

Ed kicked Liz out of their home

Liz and Ed on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 7 (Image credit: TLC)

Before Ed and Liz even hit the stage, cameras followed each of them separately as they prepared for the reunion, where they both told the tale of how they are no longer living together. While Ed attempted to paint the picture that they decided not to live together to save their relationship, Liz said Ed pretty much kicked her out of their house. She said he gave her less than a week's notice to find somewhere to live, leaving her to rely on friends to "couch surf" for weeks before she finally found her own place.

Then as the reunion commenced, the couple elaborated on the new phase of their relationship by stating they see each other every other day and are indeed still engaged. The new complexities of their dynamic seemed to raise a lot of confusion among the other cast members (and us as viewers). One thing that was certain, Liz is adamant this latest attempt for her and Ed to salvage their relationship is her last.

That said, Liz caught him on a dating app and found out during the Tell All that he's been communicating with his ex, Rose.

Kimberly and Usman are not back together

Kimberly and Usman on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 7 (Image credit: TLC)

In the season 7 finale, Kimberly and Usman ended on a rough note. She was tired of feeling as if she made multiple sacrifices for her then-fiancé only to be met with criticism and more unwanted surprises from him. From Usman's perspective, he was annoyed hearing Kimberly complain about the sacrifices she's made and her not fully grasping he wants children (whether that comes through the adoption of his nephew or kids he may have with another woman). In the couple's final showdown, Kimberly returned her engagement ring and walked away.

However, in the 90 Day universe, a pair calling it quits and then getting back together is not that uncommon. Sadly, the two had not reconciled by the time of the Tell All, although they still communicated as good friends.

Jovi and Yara are ready to move but can't agree on where

Yara and Jovi on 90 Day Diaries (Image credit: TLC)

In an awkward reunion moment, Shaun asked if Yara is back in Louisiana, but she just cops to being back in the states. When pressed to elaborate on her plans of returning to Louisiana to live with Jovi, she didn't commit to an answer. That's when Jovi interruptted and said the couple has been contemplating moving. Jovi alleged they are thinking about Florida or somewhere else with a warm climate as their next destination, but Yara wasn't on the same page. She emphasized she didn't know where they would move and refused to rule out moving to Prague, much to Jovi's chagrin.

Angela vs everyone

Angela on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 7 (Image credit: TLC)

Before Angela even hit the great city of New York, she started off part one of the Tell All gearing up for a fight with Usman. She was fuming with her fellow cast member because he called her a scammer on social media and further accused him of negatively influencing Michael's behavior. In her mind, Michael wouldn't have cheated on her had he not been hanging around Usman. In his defense, Usman hurled his accusations at Angela because she insinuated he was actually scamming Kimberly.

Fast forward to reunion day and the rest of the cast felt she was a diva because they had to wait on her to get the show started. Additionally, a few of the cast members feared Angela's large personality dominating the Tell All. Turned out that some of these concerns were valid.

As soon as Angela hit the stage, she went after Usman who was appearing via a video call. She launched some insults his way and he returned them in kind. While most of the other cast members sat by and watched her tantrum in shock and horror, Yara spoke up and advised her to have a seat.

Angela wasn't appreciative of the unsolicited advice, so she started verbally sparring with Yara, getting inches from her face. To her credit, Yara didn't seem to flinch with the Georgia reality star hovering over her yelling.

The Angela tirade concluded with her storming out of the reunion special, with Michael storming off his screen shortly thereafter. However, judging by the preview of part 2 of the Tell All, Angela indeed returns.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 Tell All continues airing on Sundays at 8 pm on TLC and Discovery Plus.