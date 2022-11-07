90 Day Happily Ever After fans: Kimberly, don't marry Usman!

This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After has certainly been one full of drama. Between the baffling lows of Ed and Liz’s engagement and the fever-pitched arguments that continue to rage on between Angela and Michael, 90 Day Happily Ever After fans are really starting to question where the happily ever after is for the show couples. However, one series star determined to achieve her fairytale ending to romance is Kimberly.

Earlier in the season when Kimberly packed her bags and headed to Nigeria to see her then-boyfriend Usman, she was determined to take the next step in their relationship. Although the pair was on the same page that the next step was marriage, they didn’t seem to have a mutual understanding of what a marriage between them would look like and how their life may take shape with Usman preparing to have at least one other wife after Kimberly in order to have children.

For weeks now, viewers have witnessed the couple have some heated exchanges about the possibility of Usman taking on a second and even third wife after marrying Kimberly so he can have kids of his own. While he’s leaned on the traditions of his culture and family expectations to support his argument, Kimberly understandably has approached their disagreements with her feelings discomfort knowing he’d be involved with other women.

Although Kimberly eventually said she was fine with Usman having a second wife, viewers saw her actions and knew her words of acceptance on the matter were just that — words.

Fast forward to the day of Kimberly actually proposing to Usman. After he steps out of their hotel, she starts decorating the room to set the mood for romance. When he returns, he’s completely shocked to see the effort she put in to decorate the room. She then expresses her love and commitment to Usman, gets on a knee and pops the question. His response to her seems a bit underwhelming at first as he states, "If marrying you is what will make you happy in this life, I’m ready to marry you." However, he quickly repeatedly says "yes" with a smile on his face.

The following day, the 90 Day audience is reminded of all the red flags serving as a warning to Kimberly not to marry Usman. For starters, he goes on a date with a woman his mother wants him to marry as his first wife.

This brings up the second problem for the two, his mother may like Kimberly, but the matriarch wants Usman to get married to another woman and have kids before marrying Kimberly. The reality star has been consistent with her desire to be Usman’s first wife, but that’s not what his mother wants. Considering he hopes to please his mother, this doesn’t bode well for Kimberly.

We can’t forget that Kimberly’s own son, Jamal, is opposed to his mom marrying Usman. Like viewers, he doesn’t see the two getting hitched as something that will bring his mother happiness in the long run. However, his disapproval doesn’t seem to be enough to stop Kimberly’s plans.

Fans hope Kimberly's not preparing herself for a world of heartache.

90 Day Happily Ever After fans not on board with Kimberly proposing to Usman

90 Day Happily Ever After viewers don’t think Kimberly and Usman are destined to last. Take a look at what they are saying about the pair’s engagement and Jamal’s take on the nuptial news.

*Kimberly ignoring Usman’s red flags*Her son & everyone who watches this show:#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/pF2GdvKvJNNovember 7, 2022 See more

Kimberly pulling out all the stops to show Usman she’s the one #90DayFiance #90dayfianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/Hh1cdTugNZNovember 7, 2022 See more

I wish Kimberly would listen to herself. She’s already named 458 reasons to NOT marry Usman #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceNovember 7, 2022 See more

Finally, the voice of reason 👏🏽. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/roPzbt808yNovember 7, 2022 See more

I can’t handle another week of 1st wife/2nd wife drama. There’s no way in hell Kimbally will EVER be happy with ANY other woman in Usman’s life #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90dayHEA #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/rapJqjYH9lNovember 7, 2022 See more

Having to parent your parent can be very difficult at times. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/8ppAnt2Fe8November 7, 2022 See more

