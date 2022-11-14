90 Day Fiancé's Bilal gets into a heated argument with Shaeeda's BFF and fans react

Since Bilal first entered the 90 Day universe on 90 Day Fiancé season 9, he's not exactly been a fan-favorite. While he hasn't riled viewers to the point they are overwhelmingly calling for his removal from TV like Angela, the way he interacts with his wife Shaeeda has made fans quite uncomfortable.

As of late, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After audience is not pleased with the fact he has been doing everything he can to avoid having a baby with his wife. This is in spite of her doctor's recommendation that they start trying to have kids right away and Shaeeda's growing desire to get pregnant. No matter how hard she presses the issue, he provides every excuse he can think of to stall, which often presents as him gaslighting Shaeeda and attempting to manipulate her.

Fast forward to the couple's recent trip to New York. When they go to meet Shaeeda's best friend, Eutris, for dinner, once more Bilal manages to alienate fans and place his wife in an awkward position.

As soon as the trio sits down at the restaurant, Eutris makes the arguably innocent joke, "Considering that you married her [Shaeeda] without me meeting you first, you know, I still haven't forgiven you for that." Eutris then goes on to elaborate that Shaeeda normally meets her significant others and she just wanted the chance to spend some one-on-one time with Bilal and ask him if he's open to having that time in the future.

Bilal replies, "Sometimes a relationship is between two individuals, so sometimes there are certain things you may not want to discuss with everybody." Eutris retorts "This is not about me, this is about you and you being married to my friend."

Things then take a turn when, in his passive-aggressive fashion, Bilal remarks, "Exactly, it's about us, not really about you." Knowing her husband, Shaeeda chimes in and tells him to relax. Eutris calls him "really mean and really rude" and even says he's very "tense."

As tensions grow at the table, Bilal oddly enough claims the evening is comical and accuses Eutris of being "nosey." She shoots back that he is "very evasive" and "very defensive." Poor Shaeeda is sitting in between them looking incredibly uncomfortable the entire time.

Bilal says, "If she is your best friend, then I'm sure she's told you all the things that I do for her, which you should be happy for."

That comment doesn't sit well with Eutris at all who retorts, "I beg your pardon, are you saying basically that because you do things for her then it's like I should be thankful because it's as if nobody else would have done it for her." The scene pretty much wraps with Shaeeda's BFF accusing Bilal of making her lose her appetite.

90 Day Fiancé's Bilal again riles fans

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After viewers were quick to take to social media to voice their frustrations with Bilal. In particular, they were calling him out on his hypocrisy as it pertains to his ex-wife being in his marital business with Shaeeda, but him now having an issue with Shaeeda's BFF asking questions.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After continue to air on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC and on Discovery Plus.