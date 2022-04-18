90 Day Fiancé's Bilal lies about his finances in a risky prank

After an entertaining 90 Day Fiancé season 9 premiere, one can’t stop talking about the new people that have been added to the 90 Day family. Although much can be said about Jabri’s mom wanting Miona to dress more conservatively while staying in her home and Emily reigniting the debate about breastfeeding "etiquette" (her son is adorable by the way), Bilal has managed to stand out for his test of true love.

Bilal made it quite clear he started from humble beginnings but is now doing quite well for himself financially as a real estate agent and investor. However, in the process of getting to know his fiancé Shaeeda, he hasn’t exactly been honest about his money. He even goes so far as to have Facetime calls with her while sitting in front of a plain white wall in his house, so she can’t make any real assumptions about his assets. Bilal’s choice of background for these calls hasn’t gone unnoticed by Shaeeda either, who thinks she’ll figure out what he’s been hiding upon her arrival in Kansas City, Mo.

Bilal and Shaeeda (Image credit: Lauren Pusateri)

It looks like she won’t be seeing what he’s been hiding immediately after she arrives because he’s planned a "prank." Bilal has decided not to pick Shaeeda up from the airport in his luxury vehicle, but instead in a work van. Taking it a step further, he doesn’t intend to take her to his actual house right away. He thought it would be a great idea to have them spend her first night in Missouri at his childhood family home, which definitely doesn’t look like it has gone through any renovations recently.

Bilal thinks this will be a good "prank" to pull on Shaeeda, but he’s really testing her to see if she wants to be with him for him and not for his money. Both he and his sister mention him being hurt in love before and he’s really just wanting to see if the bond between him and his fiancé is real. Again, the man Facetimes her in front of a plain white wall, so he’s definitely assessing her love.

His actions beg the question, is he wrong? Given he’s only physically spent seven days with Shaeeda, he hasn’t been around her in two years because of COVID-19 and he has to invest a lot of time and money into the K-1 visa process and possible marriage, shouldn’t he want to be as sure as possible that she’s with him for love? Or is he perhaps going too far and making Shaeeda look bad in the process?

We as viewers will have to see how this alleged prank turns out on the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 9.

By the way, make sure to tune in to TLC on Monday, April 18, for a special presentation of 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine.