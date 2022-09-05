90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 — Shaeeda and Bilal's ex-wife nearly come to blows

For those that may have been hoping the relationship between Shaeeda and Bilal’s ex-wife, Shahidah, would improve on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7, we hate to be the bearers of bad news, but they haven’t. In fact, we’d venture to say the two have reached a massive-sized roadblock in their attempt to patch things up. But before we get into that, allow us to run down a brief recap of their history.

If you’ll recall, in the latest installment of 90 Day Fiancé, the relationship between the two women didn’t start off rocky. It went bad when Shahidah met with Shaeeda in the latter’s home she shares with Bilal and attempted to sway Shaeeda into signing a prenup. Not only did the 90 Day star find it inappropriate that her husband’s ex-wife would insert herself in such matters, but Shaeeda took special exception when she felt pressured to sign the document because of a narrative she was some kind of "golddigger" trying to take money from Bilal and Shahidah’s two kids.

To be fair to the ex here, she didn’t explicitly call Shaeeda a golddigger in that conversation. Shahidah was simply trying to make the point that she didn’t know Bilal’s now wife that well, nor did she know her intentions. The mother simply wanted to make sure her kids’ future would be secure and protected.

Unfortunately, Shahidah didn’t say it quite as nicely and ever since then, the two women have been at odds. When they revisited the discussion at the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 Tell All, the two sides failed to make amends.

Shahidah on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 7 (Image credit: TLC)

Fast forward to their blowup in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7. Shaeeda, Bilal and Shahidah meet up at a restaurant in an effort to fix their dynamic, if for nothing else but for the sake of the children involved. Almost immediately, things get off to a poor start as Shaeeda accuses Shahidah of having been "aggressive" and having "a lot of rage" the last time the two met during their previous one-on-one. The latter vehemently disagrees.

The conversation goes absolutely nowhere as the two women stand firm in their positions and talk in circles, with one person wanting an apology for the aforementioned "aggression" and the other not feeling as if an apology was owed. Then Shaeeda makes the proclamation that she’s "done," which leads to the ex across the table to say "Bilal, you better get her because you know this will get real left real quick."

Once Shahidah proceeds to stand up, things continue to escalate. While we aren’t sure where "South East Diego" is, Shahidah threatens to bring it "up in here [the restaurant]." At this point, Bilal finally steps in to attempt to broker some peace, but all that does is lead his ex-wife to make a swift exit.

By the end of the episode, Bilal is left visibly unnerved by the incident and unsure what the next steps are for his not-so-blended family.

Be sure to keep watching episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 on Sundays on TLC and Discovery Plus.