90 Day Fiancé Tell All concludes with a shocking revelation

As the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 Tell All was coming to a close, it seemed as though the most interesting revelation in part 2 of the reunion show was going to be that Bini may not stay married to Ari if they didn't share a child together. (Given the arguments between the two in the past, viewers may have thought that his comment was a bit surprising to hear.) However, Bini’s statement and even Jirbi’s continued terror of his other castmates were overshadowed by a 90 Day Fiancé update that occurred after the cameras wrapped for the day on set of the Tell All.

Across viewers' screens read the caption:

"Shortly after filming the Tell All, Yve discovered text messages between Mohamed and another woman."

The show then immediately cuts to Yve’s home where she tells production, "It’s very umm, shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening. He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships engaging in activity a married man should not be engaging in."

Mohamed and Yve on set of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 Tell All (Image credit: TLC)

Naturally at this point, the audience just wants to know what exactly did Mohamed do. Well, in his own words he states, “I met that girl online, she was very nice. I thought we were friends. I was speaking with this woman I think for two months. Then things started to get bigger.”

Long story short, once Yve gained access to her husband’s phone she saw that he sent unsavory text messages and pictures to this woman and she also discovered the two had been communicating via phone calls. It didn't take her long to put two and two together and realize her spouse was doing things he shouldn’t be.

Now we aren’t sure it's due to him still trying to perfect the English language, but as Mohamed professes his commitment to Yve and desire to repair what he’s broken, he makes the statement, “I wanted to make that right. I texted these women, I told her I am a married man. Please stop texting me any more. I know I did wrong.”

The plurality of women definitely made us raise the other eyebrow (clearly, one eyebrow was already raised given the initial news of him being inappropriate.)

All in all, while the couple has hit many snags in their relationship during the season, that more often than not stem from cultural differences, we can’t say that we saw this coming. We imagine Jibri — who said the couple would make it based on his “gut” — was pretty surprised to hear about this other woman/women. As the episode came to a close, the audience was left with questions as to whether or not Yve and Mohamed are able to repair their relationship. We just wish the best for all parties concerned.

By the way, 90 Day Fiancé season 9 may have ended, but some of your favorite people from the 90 Day universe are back on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Catch the season 7 premiere on Sunday, August 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on both TLC and Discovery Plus.