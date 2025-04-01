After fiery 90 Day: The Last Resort Rob vs Jasmine exchange, here's whose side I'm on

In the 90 Day universe, Tell All reunion specials have a tendency to become rather explosive, and the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell All is so far fitting that mold.

After part one aired on March 31, even with the interactions between Natalie & Josh and Ariela & Bini, the most jaw-dropping moment came courtesy of Jasmine, Gino and Rob. Leading up to part one airing, TLC had already teased an explosive exchange between Jasmine and Rob, but I still don’t think I was quite prepared to see all that unfolded.

It all started when Jasmine, the last cast member to walk on stage, surprised her fellow castmates and host Shaun Robinson by showcasing her pregnancy. Gino didn’t look thrilled by the surprise, which wasn’t a shocker to me, given that moments later Gino revealed he’s not the father of Jasmine’s baby, rather her boyfriend Matt is. Poor Gino claimed to be heartbroken, as he wanted a child with Jasmine, but she previously told him no.

Shaun then turned to Rob and recalled that he told Gino he would live to regret having an open marriage with Jasmine, which has led to their separation and her subsequent pregnancy. Rob firmly believed Jasmine brought the idea of an open marriage to Gino so she could lay the groundwork to eventually be exclusive with Matt.

Rob on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 (Image credit: TLC)

Jasmine took exception to Rob’s theory, noting she doesn’t care about his opinion. When she asked if she needed to explain herself to him, he rudely mocked her accent and claimed she should explain herself to the world. She responded by calling him a clown, and he countered by calling her a five-letter word that rhymes with “more.” The room got silent, and Jasmine displayed her well-known temper and threw a shoe at him (she missed).

Security flocked to the stage. As Rob continued to stand by his comment, she threw out some NSFW allegations about him, which he refuted. Gino chimed in with a few insults of his own toward his soon-to-be ex, even calling her that previously mentioned five-letter word. Despite security managing to tame things for a moment, things between Jasmine and Rob got riled up again when he simply looked in her direction, and she again became enraged. She threw another shoe at him, and this time he took the shoe and threw it into the New York streets (after he unsuccessfully tried to break it). Take a look at the exchange below if you've yet to witness it.

Well, that escalated quickly… 😬 Rob and Jasmine kick things off with some serious tension. Catch part one of #TheLastResort Tell All — TONIGHT at 8/7c! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/q6SlHJuAcFMarch 31, 2025

With all that being said, whose side am I taking in this matter? It may shock some, but I can’t take either side. On one hand, I loathe anyone being publicly shamed for their sexuality, so I wasn’t a fan of what Rob called Jasmine. Furthermore, even if he doesn’t like her, for the sake of her pregnancy and unborn child, he could have pretended to be cordial and not been so incendiary with his commentary. It’s not like everyone on the stage and viewers at home didn’t already know he had a strong opinion of Jasmine already. Plus, it was in poor taste to mock Jasmine’s accent.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the other hand, Jasmine over the years has been somewhat of an agent of chaos at Tell Alls. I’ve seen her lose her cool several times before, whether that be yelling at Gino, Ed or another cast member. She wasn’t exactly innocent in this recent exchange with Rob. While he took things to another level with the name-calling, she made it abundantly clear she didn’t like Rob, respect his opinion or attire and she kept throwing heels at him.

I also have to mention that while Gino isn’t perfect and guilt-free by any means, I do tend to feel bad for him in this equation. On screen, it’s often portrayed as if Jasmine bulldozes over Gino and his opinions. As their marriage fell apart, he looks like he may have gotten the short end of the stick. Rob, I believe, was trying to stand up for Gino on some level, but again, he was overzealous and out of order.

Considering this was all only part one of the Tell All, I’m left wondering how the cast made it through the entirety of the recording.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell All continues on Mondays on TLC, and becomes available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus.