90 Day: The Last Resort fans SHOCKED by bombshell confession

When TLC announced 90 Day: The Last Resort would be the newest show in the 90 Day universe, many fans anxiously waited to see who would be a part of The Last Resort cast. As show information was slowly released, it was a little surprising to see that Kalani and Asuelu heading to the resort to work on their marriage.

While the ups and downs of their relationship have been well documented on TV, given their 2022 appearance on 90 Day Diaries and their off-camera social media posts, many assumed the couple were splitting. So needless to say, there was a lot of speculation about what viewers would see with the couple in the new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

Kalani and Asuelo certainly wasted no time revealing their marital problems. Shortly after the couple checked into their villa, Kalani mentioned that the couple has experienced infidelity in their marriage. In a conversation with Angela in particular, Kalani noted that Asuelu cheated in a way similar to how Michael cheated on Angela. However, that was only the tip of the iceberg.

As all the couples gathered around in a circle with the marital experts and therapists, each pair was asked what brought them there to seek help. That’s when the story starts to unfold that while Asuelu was visiting his father in Samoa, he was hanging out at a bar-like venue and ultimately wound up puckering up with another woman. Kalani found out due to a FaceTime call with her husband.

During this video conversation, he asked her what the white stuff was on his tongue, and she revealed to him it was a yeast infection thrush. That’s when he admitted to kissing someone else. Once he got home he confessed that oral sex was also involved.

Feeling he was leveling the playing field, Asuelu offered Kalani a hall pass to step outside their marriage and kiss another man. Now this is where things get even more mind-boggling.

Kalani shared that she indeed used the hall pass to kiss a man. However, it didn’t stop with kissing. She actually had a sexual affair with this mystery guy, which Asuelu did not know about prior to Kalani’s beachside admission. At that point, it was hard to know if his tears were due to sadness or anger. Furthermore, Kalani admitted to having a connection to the man she had an affair with and still talks to him. In fact, Asuelu noted that his wife had even been texting him since arriving on the island.

This entire story just left the other couples completely speechless and viewers such as ourselves utterly stunned. While it’s still early into The Last Resort season, we’re not sure any of the other couples could top this news. Although, Yara teased she has something to tell Jovi.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Kalani and Asuelu infidelity news

Judging by Twitter, viewers had a mixed bag of emotions when it comes to the infidelity in Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage. However, many seem to support the former. Check out just a few tweets we found.

So these tears are because Kalani used the hall pass he offered after he cheated?🤨 #thelastresort #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/7g6qgiQ9AzAugust 15, 2023 See more

QUEEN KALANI TOOK THE HALL PASS. #TheLastResort #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/j8y3C76pAOAugust 15, 2023 See more

#90daythelastresort #90dayfiance Kalani, u did what now? 😆 pic.twitter.com/bj6TICY1xhAugust 15, 2023 See more

Asuelu: Was he better than me?Kalani: Do you want me to be honest?Me: OHH NO.#90dayfiancethelastresort #90daythelastresort #90DayFiance #TheLastResort pic.twitter.com/wJRk9wKIbtAugust 15, 2023 See more

Ok but I think we should meet Kalani’s boyfriend too and get his side #90DayLastResort #90DayFiance #TheLastResort pic.twitter.com/IB5B4AR4w8August 15, 2023 See more

Kalani took that hall pass and said #90dayfiance #thelastresort #90dayfiancethelastresort pic.twitter.com/jcHTAw8ZupAugust 15, 2023 See more

KALANI HAS THESE YOUNG MEN (& ED) ABSOLUTELY SICK!!! LMFAOOOO 😂😭No wonder Asuelu has spent half this episode in tears. She got her lick back. Good for her!!#TheLastResort #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/wsYlH347TIAugust 15, 2023 See more

90 Day: The Last Resort continues to debut new episodes on Mondays on TLC. Episodes also become available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus.