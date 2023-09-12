90 Day Fiancé season 10: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

It’s hard to believe that the show that launched the 90 Day universe has been on TV screens for almost a decade and celebrates with 90 Day Fiancé season 10. The series continues to feature citizens of the US testing the waters of international love as they travel across land and sea to explore relationships with people of other countries. In this latest installment of the franchise, longtime fans will notice two familiar faces as Gino and Jasmine continue to showcase their rollercoaster romance shortly after their stint on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6.

So what else can you expect from 90 Day Fiancé season 10? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the new episodes.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 premieres on Sunday, October 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The episode becomes available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus the following day.

The series is expected to make its way to Discovery Plus in the UK, although we don’t have a confirmed release date.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 trailer

We have to say, the new faces certainly make you want to tune into the new episodes. Oh, and Gino and Jasmine continue to have hiccups in their relationship that lead to heated arguments. Check out the trailer below.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 premise

Here is the official synopsis of the season:

"Meet six new couples and one returning couple as they embark on a colossal journey and take a passionate leap of faith all in the name of love. These long-distance, international couples go the distance as they navigate cultural differences, discover surprising personality traits and process lingering tensions brought on by doubtful friends and families."

90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast

Image 1 of 7 Rob and Sophie in key art for 90 Day Fiancé season 10 (Image credit: TLC) Jasmine and Gino in key art for 90 Day Fiancé season 10 (Image credit: TLC) Nick and Devin in key art for 90 Day Fiancé season 10 (Image credit: TLC) Clayton and Anali in key art for 90 Day Fiancé season 10 (Image credit: TLC) Manuel and Ashley in key art for 90 Day Fiancé season 10 (Image credit: TLC) Justin and Nikki in key art for 90 Day Fiancé season 10 (Image credit: TLC) Sam and Citra in key art for 90 Day Fiancé season 10 (Image credit: TLC)

Here are all the couples featured this season and what you can expect to see with each pair.

Jasmine (Panama) and Gino (Michigan): "Jasmine & Gino return! This time around, Jasmine finally arrives in the U.S. after overcoming major hurdles in the visa process back in Panama. Will the issues they had being long-distance cease to exist once they are living in the same country together? Will they live happily ever after and make it down the aisle in their 90-day timeframe?"



Sophie (United Kingdom) and Robert (California): "When Rob and Sophie first met on social media, the attraction was immediate. It wasn’t long before they saw each other in person and decided to make their relationship official. Rob comes from a humble background, while Sophie has enjoyed the finer things in life. When she comes to the U.S. on the K1 visa to be with Rob, things don’t exactly go as planned when Sophie sees that the conditions she’s going to be living in with Rob are far from the idyllic Los Angeles life she’d imagined for herself."



Manuel (Ecuador) and Ashley (New York): "There was no swiping or sliding into DMs for this couple. Back in 2010, Ashley traveled to Ecuador to study marine biology in college and met Manuel at a New Year’s Eve party. Attraction between Ashley and Manuel was immediately apparent after they met, and they ended up getting engaged despite their language barrier. Once Ashley’s schooling ended and it was time for her to head back to the U.S, the couple broke up. A decade later, life brought the two back together and they got engaged again. Are they finally ready to build a life together?"

Nick (Australia) and Devin (Arkansas): "Adventurous, independent Devin from small-town Arkansas decided to fly solo to Sydney, Australia. That’s where she met Nick on Tinder, who was born and raised in South Korea but working in Sydney. They spent three magical weeks together in Sydney before Devin returned home and realized she did not want to live without Nick. They filed for the K1 Visa, and after two long years of waiting, Nick finally arrived in the States. Nick finds that it’s not so easy to overcome cultural differences in small-town America and deal with Devin’s large but opinionated family.

Justin (Moldova) and Nikki (New Jersey): "Seventeen years ago, Nikki and Justin met on a dating site in Moldova. Justin proposed to Nikki and ended up coming to the States on a K1 visa. Nikki had been holding back a secret and things took a turn when Nikki decided that Justin was not quite mature enough. The couple broke up and Justin returned to Moldova. Nikki identifies as transsexual, and it took years for Justin to accept Nikki as she truly is. They came back to each other's lives almost two decades later, and this time around, Nikki knows exactly what she wants. They’ve agreed to start fresh and be completely honest with each other…but will they truly be able to start from a clean slate?"

Anali (Peru) and Clayton (Kentucky): "Anali and Clayton met through a language app two years ago and have only spent a few weeks together in person. Anali is struggling to learn English as she’s moving in with Clayton and his mother. Anali learns Clayton’s mother has no plans to move out anytime soon. Will the fiery tempers and personalities of the two women in the house be too much to handle for Clayton?"

Citra (Indonesia) and Sam (Missouri): "Sam and Citra met through a dating app two years ago and on his first visit to Indonesia to meet Citra, he proposed. Before they can marry, Sam must receive her father’s blessing and the family’s acceptance. Time is not on their side as Citra and her father will travel to the US to meet Sam so they can get the official blessing, but they have less than two weeks before her father travels back to Indonesia. Will Citra’s family allow her to commit to Sam after learning about his sordid past and background or will her father take her back home with him? The clock is ticking on this love story."

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 10

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 air live in the US on TLC. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo TV , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . You can also stream episodes on Discovery Plus and Max .

We expect episodes to become available on Discovery Plus in the UK.