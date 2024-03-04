90 Day Fiancé season 10 Tell All — the most shocking revelations

After a historic tenth season full of love, drama and quirkiness, the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 Tell All is here and the cast holds nothing back. While fans could have probably anticipated Jasmine yelling at Gino, many viewers like us were surprised to find out which couple is no longer together, who showed up at the reunion special looking completely different and which couples are still knee-deep in family drama.

As we do with many of the 90 Day Tell Alls, we’ll be watching the episodes and reporting on some of the most shocking revelations. So without further ado, here’s what was happened in the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 Tell All.

Ashley and Sophie sport new looks

Rob and Sophie, 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Tell All (Image credit: TLC)

Before the cast even unites on stage, two big reveals occur with the arrivals of Ashley and Sophie. Ashley and Manuel were the first to arrive, and she shows off her new figure in a gorgeous green dress. She proudly shares that she lost some weight. In fact, she says she lost 101 pounds.

As far as Ashley, she and Rob arrive backstage and she looks nearly unrecognizable. All season long she's adorned long blonde hair, and on the day of the reunion she’s sporting her natural hair color which is dark brown. She tells Ashley she was only a blonde because Rob asked her be, but he claims that’s not true. He also notes that he loves his wife’s appearance.

Justin and Nikki are not together but may be working on it

Nikki arrives to the Tell All solo, and as fabulous as ever. After her castmates compliment her looks, they immediately ask about Justin, and she doesn’t mince words. She blasts him and even claims he’s not "trans-attracted." She further shares with producers that she hasn’t seen Justin in two months, and that after visiting him for his birthday and thinking the two were on the road to reconciliation, he later contacted her saying they should be friends.

From Justin’s perspective, he tells producers that he and Nicki had big problems in their relationship and are still trying to fix things. However, he stresses they need more time apart to work on their own issues first.

Ashley’s family still doesn't trust Manuel

Ashley, The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 (Image credit: TLC)

Once the actual reunion kicks off on stage with host Shaun Robinson, some more interesting things come to light. Ashley and Manuel are put in the hot seat once Ashley’s mom and sister, Stacey and Sienna, arrive. When Shaun asks if Stacey trusts Manuel, the matriarch says no. Stacey is still upset that he didn’t tell his kids he was leaving Ecuador before hopping on a plane to the US to be with Ashley. Now Manuel says kids knew he had plans to leave, they just didn’t know when he would leave.

Furthermore, Stacey reveals that she has given Ashley money on occasion so she can then give that money to Manuel. He then takes the money and sends it to his children. We can’t say this in-law relationship will get better anytime soon.