Viewers can't keep track of all of Gino's lies on the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All

After a whirlwind season on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda revealed that they were happy and still together on the Tell All Part 1. That revelation came at the beginning of the season 5 reunion show, but that happy bubble they started off in quickly popped thanks to Gino.

As soon as host Shaun Robinson began asking the couple questions, Gino decided to lie his way through the segments. This was shocking considering the receipts and contradictory stories that both Shaun and Jasmine had proving he was being untruthful. It was also surprising given he knows how reactive Jasmine gets when she is told a lie. This is a woman that went as far as to reveal his deepest darkest secret on television (we’re talking about what’s underneath his hat of course).

Given that Gino opted to take the dishonest approach to the Tell All Part 1, we decided to highlight his most baffling lies of the episode.

Gino and Jasmine weren’t as intimate

Perhaps TMI for most fans of the show, Jasmine revealed that Gino wasn’t as intimate with her as she would have liked. She even said that during their time together in Panama the two only engaged in "adult fun" once. That news was something Gino immediately refuted.

But then Jasmine retorted with a slightly vivid recollection of the only time the two "entangled with one another." According to her, it was while they stayed at the resort in Panama. Like many viewers, we assume Jasmine is telling the truth here and not her fiancé because she was quite descriptive and he was unable to produce an additional argument to the contrary.

Another interesting example of Gino being dishonest was when he was questioned about his online dating history. Although Gino admitted to going out with women he met on sites advertising "sugar babies," he said he dated less than five of them and couldn’t recall how much he paid for each date. When pressed, he claimed, "probably $100 or less."

Unfortunately for him, his human lie detector of a fiancé was ready and willing to divulge the information he seemingly told her previously. According to Jasmine, Gino went on dates with "a minimum of 30 women" and he paid "$300 a night." (Doing the math, no wonder Jasmine wanted more than the toothbrush he gave her for Christmas.)

Gino messaged Ben’s friend Jessica on social media

In an OMG moment during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All, Shaun asked Gino, "Have you sent DMs to anybody you’ve met through this cast?" This immediately narrows Jasmine’s eyes and she starts to see red. She knows Shaun wouldn’t ask the question out of the blue and Jasmine also knows Gino wouldn’t appear to get nervous for no reason.

At first, Gino tells Shaun he hasn’t DM’d anyone. She then inquires if he messaged fellow cast member Ben Rathbun’s friend Jessica. Gino states he had not and again denied any contact with Jessica when Shaun further dug into the issue. Then we all get to see the photographic proof that Gino lied again. Not only had he been in communication with Jessica, but he was the one who actually initiated the contact.

Once busted, Gino admitted that he had spoken to Jessica on social media, but stated she started the conversation. When asked for proof of that, he conveniently had none. While Jasmine is certainly upset, fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 will have to wait until Jessica makes her appearance next week to see what’s in store for the 90 Day couple.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans react to Gino messaging Jessica

Here are just a few things that fans of the 90 Day universe had to say.

Gino, Shaun is obviously asking about Jessica specifically for a reason. Why are you gonna lie. #90dayfiance #tellall #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/HJPjlYxEIVApril 4, 2022 See more

GINO TEXTED BENJAMIN'S FRIEND JESSICA BOY YOU BETTER BE GLAD JASMINE IS FAR AWAY SHE WOULD HAVE WHOOPED YOUR ASS #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/yhv97aH4tyApril 4, 2022 See more

Gino messaged Ben’s friend Jessica? Shaun wouldn’t ask this if he hadn’t. #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/f2V93xM4bJApril 4, 2022 See more

Gino should be ashamed of himself for texting Jessica knowing he's engaged to Jasmine he really wants to pissed her off even more just plain stupid #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90daysApril 4, 2022 See more