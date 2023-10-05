Married to Medicine season 10: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality show

Although many fans wanted Phaedra Parks back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the RHOA alum has turned in her peach for a stethoscope of sorts as she joins Married to Medicine season 10.

As a cast member of the Real Housewives franchise, Parks gave viewers a look into her professional life as an attorney and her personal life married to then-husband Apollo Nida and raising their two sons. In the new season of Married to Medicine, viewers can expect to see her thrive in her legal career as well as her other business ventures. They can also anticipate seeing her children, who are older now, and seemingly her doctor beau. After all, the show is called Married to Medicine. Although thus far, details about her medical partner are still relatively sparse.

Of course, we can't forget that Parks is joining a cast of highly opinionated people, so she'll no doubt be mixing it up with a few of them.

Here's everything we know about Married to Medicine season 10.

Married to Medicine season 10 debuts on Sunday, November 5, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo, following The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 premiere. Both new episodes of these shows become available to stream the next day on Peacock.

New episodes of Married to Medicine are expected to become available in the UK on Hayu.

Married to Medicine season 10 trailer

The trailer is loaded with some of the series' most memorable moments over the course of 10 seasons. Take a look at the clip below.

Married to Medicine season 10 cast

Phaedra Parks on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Image credit: Zack DeZon/Peacock)

Season 10 of the show is led by series vets. Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb and Toya Bush-Harris, who have been staples of Married to Medicine from the very beginning of the franchise. Dr. Heavenly Kimes, who joined during season 2 of the show, is also back to add her unique flare.

As already mentioned, Phaedra Parks is joining the ladies in the new episodes. Parks was last seen on TV in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 and is also slated to appear in Peacock's The Traitors season 2.

Rounding out the cast is newbie, Teesha Lunceford. She's the new wife of Webb's ex-husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

Married to Medicine season 10 premise

At the heart of the show, Married to Medicine follows a group of women in the Atlanta medical community. Some physicians and others married to (or romantically involved with) doctors, the series showcases the ins and outs of these ladies' lives while highlighting their relationships with one another as friends.

As more details about what you can look forward to seeing with each individual cast member in the new season become available, we'll be sure to pass along the information.

