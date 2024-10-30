Married to Medicine season 11: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality TV series

Paging all Married to Medicine fans as Married to Medicine season 11 is upon us, and it looks like quite the explosive season.

When Phaedra Parks joined the cast last season, she seemed to enjoy the other ladies as they didn’t really bring any drama to her doorstep, other than her fallout with Quad. Unfortunately for the famous attorney, it doesn’t look like she’ll have as much of a conflict-free go-around this time thanks to some of her castmates. And beyond Phaedra, Dr. Heavenly may find her pot-stirring lands her in the hot seat and Dr. Contessa is back in the fold.

Here’s everything we know about Married to Medicine season 11.

Married to Medicine season 11 premieres on Sunday, November 24, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

New episodes of Married to Medicine air live on Bravo. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . New episodes of the series also become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air for subscribers. In the UK, would-be viewers can anticipate watching new episodes of Married to Medicine on Hayu .

Married to Medicine season 11 cast

Back for Married to Medicine season 11 are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Phaedra Parks, Esq. and Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford. Plus, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe returns as a friend of the show, and she’s joined by new friend, Dr. Mimi Sanders.

Married to Medicine season 11 premise

Toya Bush-Harris, Married to Medicine season 11 (Image credit: Derek White/Bravo)

Here’s a synopsis of what viewers can look forward to seeing this season.

"The Married to Medicine ladies are at a friendship crossroads with some of the women ready to renew bonds while others are collecting apologies. Dr. Jackie is still doing her best work while keeping the tranquility among the women. As Dr. Simone is trying to move forward selectively in friendships, Cecil is making it his mission to help her get on track with everyone, including Quad. Dr. Heavenly is doing some self-reflection and while trying to right her wrongs, some things will be easier said than done. Toya is making sure everyone in the group stays accountable. Quad is ready and willing with open arms to give dating another whirl while also making a fresh start with the women. Phaedra is trying to help repair any friendships in need of healing. Lateasha has baby fever and is working full-time with Dr. G to expand their family. Dr. Contessa is back in the mix with new alliances. Although new, Dr. Mimi will make sure her opinion is heard when getting to know this group. With so much new energy, will these ladies be able to get back to the core of friendship?

"Dr. Jackie is taking care of her celebrity clients and championing women’s health all the way to the White House. With her friendships in a good place, she’s trying to keep the peace between Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Contessa when a major riff causes mayhem. Her annual Med Gala is left with some broken promises, putting her loyalty and patience to the test.

"Dr. Simone’s friendships are mostly back on track. However, her bond with Quad is a lingering question mark. Although things need work in the sisterhood department, Dr. Simone is ready to move forward. Miles and Michael are residing in the condo and Dr. Simone and Cecil are checking in to make sure their investment is in top shape. With so much happening, Simone and Cecil try to bring the group together for a relaxing trip to Key West, Fla., which turns into an epic disaster in more ways than one. Will they be able to bring the ladies together without rocking the boat?

"Dr. Heavenly is owning up to her mistakes and asking her friends for forgiveness. While she is working on being her best self, her son Zachary is following in her dentistry footsteps as a new intern and bestie daughter Alaura is home from college. Dr. Damon is trying to keep the peace over troubled waters with Dr. G and Lateasha. However, Dr. Heavenly’s social media disruption with Lateasha and broken friendship with Dr. Contessa don’t make it easy when she takes matters into her own hands.

"Toya and Dr. Eugene will soon be parents to teenagers and between conversations about puberty and Dr. Eugene building his own wellness practice, Toya is giving her extra input in all areas warranted or not. When it comes to the ladies, Toya is taking the lead from hosting a Beyoncé-inspired photoshoot during their ranch trip to a Bridgerton-themed event. She’s making certain the women are having fun while also addressing their issues, including her own. Do some feel she’s overstepping her boundaries?

"Miss Quad is full of surprises while extending birthday party invitations and olive branches to the ladies after a rollercoaster friendship journey. Quad is finally ready to reveal her ‘King’ to the women and potential plans for motherhood. With so much on her plate, Quad is hoping to collect a few outstanding apologies as she renews her bond with the group.

"Phaedra Parks, Esq., is busier than ever watching her sons Ayden and Dylan grow up before her eyes as she co-parents with Apollo. Phaedra is also working to calm the chaos among the ladies, but when she hosts a glamping girls trip the good vibes go out the window and her efforts to help Dr. Jackie plan the Med Gala take a dramatic turn. With so many tensions running high, will she be able to help bridge their gap?

"Lateasha and Dr. G are in marital bliss as they work to expand their family. Tea starts a new dating business venture for age-gap relationships and sparks a burgeoning friendship with Dr. Contessa. However, there is a social disturbance on the horizon caused by Dr. Heavenly and with no apology in sight, will Sweet Tea be able to keep her cool?

"Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott Metcalfe are back and better than ever. Dr. Contessa is ready for a clean slate with the ladies. While building her friendly connections in the group, she remains on guard when it comes to Dr. Heavenly and her zingers. When a major argument takes center stage, will she be able to let bygones be bygones and start anew?

"Friend Dr. Mimi is a psychiatrist working to grow her mental health practice nationally alongside her husband and pro football wide receiver Steve Sanders. As Dr. Mimi navigates her bustling practice and this new friend group, will her direct mannerisms rub the ladies the wrong way?"

Married to Medicine season 11 trailer

Check out the trailer for the new season.