The Traitors US season 2 just started but fans are already rooting for this star to win

Warning: Spoilers ahead for episodes 1 through 3 of The Traitors US season 2!

Peacock's The Traitors US season 2 kicked off on Friday, January 12 with three brand-new, backstab-filled episodes, but even though the new edition has only just begun, it looks like fan have already picked their standout of the season: Phaedra Parks.

Yes, in a cast stacked with reality TV royalty—we're talking Survivor legends, The Challenge champions, O.G. Real Housewives stars and popular personalities from series like Big Brother, Bling Empire and RuPaul’s Drag Race, among others—the attorney and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member has won viewers over with her ruthless gameplay and humorous commentary, causing many to dub the Bravo-lebrity the "star of the season."

In the premiere episode, Parks—who has also appeared in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 and Married to Medicine season 10—was picked by host Alan Cummings to be one of this season's "Traitors," a select and secret group of contestants whose goal is to eliminate the "Faithfuls" from the cast to claim a cash prize of up to $250,000.

Working with fellow "Traitor" Dan Gheesling, Phaedra made a strategic splash early on in the season by "murdering" a major player, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio. "Johnny Bananas sends a strong message," the Southern belle schemed. "Johnny Bananas is going to shake the room."

And the second "murder" by Phaedra, Dan and their newly recruited "Traitor" Parvati Shallow was equally shrewd, taking out one of the "smartest players," Marcus Jordan, from the game. But despite the deceptions being cooked up behind the scenes, Phaedra has remained cool-as-a-cucumber on the surface and has routinely escaped group scrutiny, even going so far as consoling Marcus' girlfriend and fellow competitor Larsa Pippen after eliminating him.

"I'm the most unlikely suspect. I actually care about a lot of these people," Phaedra said in a talking head, before jokingly adding: "But they must die!"

Fans dub Phaedra The Traitors US's 'star of the season'

Will Phaedra Parks be able to take her clever wit and cutthroat nature all the way to the end of The Traitors US season 2? Viewers certainly seem to think so, as many fans have taken to social media to cheer on the reality star.



"Phaedra's running laps around these 'professional' competition show stars," one Twitter user posted, and it's a sentiment that's a popular one, as others have predicted that Parks will "outlast the gamebots" with her "comedy and social game." Do you agree or is there someone else in The Traitors cast that you think can take Phaedra down?

