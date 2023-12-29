Survivor season 46: release date and everything we know about the reality TV show

A handful of TV shows have become so ingrained in our culture that it's hard to imagine them not airing. Survivor, like The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live, is one of them (maybe it's an "S" thing). And the train keeps rolling, as Survivor season 46 is on the way.

Survivor season 45 was one of the biggest seasons of the show, literally, as every episode was at least 90 minutes (the Survivor season 45 finale was three hours). Season 46 isn't slowing down, as once again each episode will be at least 90 minutes, with some being even longer than that.

But it's not the episode length that makes the show, it's the castaways, the challenges and the twists that do it. So for more information on all of that, read on to find out everything we know about Survivor season 46.

Fans of Survivor don't have to wait too long for the new season. After Survivor season 45 concluded on December 20, Survivor season 46 arrives just a little more than two months later, premiering on Wednesday, February 28.

The Survivor season 46 premiere is going to be two hours long, as are the first couple of episodes as Survivor has Wednesday night alone on CBS for a few weeks until The Amazing Race season 36 premieres.

Survivor season 46 cast

CBS has not officially announced the Survivor season 46 cast at this time, but fans can get a look at some of the new castaways in the Survivor season 46 promo below.

When the official cast announcement arrives, we'll share info on the 18 new contestants right here.

Survivor season 46 host

One member of the Survivor season 46 cast we do know is Jeff Probst, who once again returns to host the reality series like he has since the very beginning. Throughout his tenure on the show, he has won five Emmys, four for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program and one for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program (before there was an Outstanding Reality Series category).

While we wait to hear more info about the actual contestants Probst will be starring alongside in season 46, the host shared some of his initial thoughts in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"The cast of season 46 is a really unusual collection of smart, funny, eclectic humans," says Probst. "You're going to love so many of them. You'll feel it in the opening moments of day one when we first meet everyone. There is a sense of humor and sense of fun that is going to make this group really entertaining to watch."

Survivor season 46 premise

If you are somehow unfamiliar with what Survivor is all about, let's get you caught up real quick.

Survivor is a reality competition show that sees 18 people become castaways in a remote location with no access to modern life. Split into three tribes, they must create their own shelter, acquire their own food and more as they also compete in various challenges that test them both physically and mentally.

In the first part of the season, the three tribes compete against each other in immunity challenges, with the tribe that comes in last forced to go to tribal council, where they vote one of their members out of the game. When the game gets down to about half, a merge happens, bringing the remaining players into one tribe and having things turn into an individual competition.

However, forming alliances, employing social strategies and more are also beneficial in helping to win the game, where the ultimate goal is to "outwit, outplay and outlast" in order to be the Sole Survivor and win $1 million.

Survivor season 46 trailer

As promised, here is the first look at Survivor season 46:

Survivor season 46 location

Though earlier seasons of Survivor moved around a bit, with iterations taking place in Australia, Africa and elsewhere, Survivor has found a permanent home on the islands of Fiji, where Survivor season 46 is set to take place as well.

How to watch Survivor

Survivor season 46 will air live on CBS. To watch on the broadcast network, you need a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna receiving local stations or a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. Signing up for Paramount Plus with Showtime also gives you access to live streams of each episode.

If you want to watch Survivor season 46 on-demand, all episodes will be available the next day (Thursday) on Paramount Plus for all subscribers.

Past seasons of Survivor are also available on Paramount Plus as well as some other streaming services, including Hulu and Netflix; these other streaming services do not have all seasons of the reality TV show.