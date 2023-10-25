The Challenge season 39: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the competition series

Not many competition shows are in the same league as The Challenge in terms of longevity, and The Challenge season 39 makes its historic run on TV this fall. Also known as The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, the season features 24 returning contenders who have never actually won. From week to week, they’ll push through grueling tasks and attempt to outwit their opponents all in an effort to claim victory and a prize. In a surprising twist, 10 Challenge legends join in on the fun to help with the eliminations.

Here’s everything we know about The Challenge season 39.

The Challenge season 39 premieres in the US on MTV on Wednesday, October 25, at 8 pm ET/PT.

As of right now, we don’t have word on when season 39 will debut in the UK. Once that information becomes available to us, we’ll pass along the update.

The Challenge season 39 trailer

Looking at the season’s trailer, Challenge fans can expect to see some stiff competition as well as a good dose of drama.

The Challenge season 39 premise

Here is the official synopsis of The Challenge:

"Reality stars party, fight and hook up in exotic locales while competing in insane physical challenges and scheming to win cash prizes on the competition show that started it all."

Now as it pertains to season 39 specifically, 24 contenders who have never been crowned the winner in the show’s history return to once again compete. As they rely on their physical strengths and ability to form the right alliances, they’ll work hard to be crowned the season’s winner. They’ll face some additional hurdles in season 39, as 10 Challenge veterans return to help with eliminations.

The Challenge season 39 cast

The Challenge season 39 contenders

Here are the contenders competing in The Challenge season 39:

Jessica Brody

Berna Canbeldek

Ed Eason

Big T Fazakerley

Michele Fitzgerald

Asaf Goren

Horacio Gutiérrez

Callum Izzard

Moriah Jadea

Jujuy Jiménez

Olivia Kaiser

Corey Lay

James Lock

Nurys Mateo

Hughie Maughan

Emanuel Neagu

Chauncey Palmer

Melissa Reeves

Ravyn Rochelle

Colleen Schneider

Jay Starrett

Ciarran Stott

Kyland Young

Zara Zoffany

The Challenge season 39 returing champions

Here are the 10 winning legends on hand to help with the season 39 eliminations:

Kaycee Clark

Kaz Crossley

Tori Deal

Brad Fiorenza

Cara Maria Sorbello

Laurel Stucky

Chris "CT" Tamburello

Darrell Taylor

Devin Walker

Jordan Wiseley

The Challenge season 39 host

TJ Lavin, The Challenge: USA (Image credit: Jonne Roriz/Paramount)

Returning to hosting duties is TJ Lavin. He’s been a staple for the competition series for years and actually just wrapped hosting duties for The Challenge: USA season 2. If you missed any of the latter series, it’s available to stream on Paramount Plus.

How to watch The Challenge season 39

The Challenge season 39 airs live on MTV. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, you can watch MTV on live TV services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV . Episodes become available to stream on-demand via the MTV website and app.

Season 39 is also expected to become available to stream on Paramount Plus, joining previous seasons, but as of publication, we don’t know when that will happen.

Additionally, we don’t have release information for season 39 in the UK. However, we anticipate that like with season 38, season 39 episodes will eventually become available on Prime Video.