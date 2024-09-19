John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 9: release date, episodes and everything we know

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner live together, work together and even cook together and once again they are welcoming us into their kitchen for John and Lisa's weekend kitchen season 9.

Along with a new cookbook to accompany the series - the first that the couple have written together - we will be treated to more mouth-watering meal ideas, time-saving tricks and perfect autumnal recipes that will keep everyone in the family happy.

"I think we’re still a bit shocked actually to be here chatting about series 9!" John admitted. "It all started with a little idea and we’re both so pleased that people still enjoy watching the show. I guess the joy of Weekend Kitchen is that we demonstrate recipes that people can easily cook at home, and we always try to make them as accessible as possible."

"We love meal times with our friends and family", adds Lisa. "So many people come up to us and say, ‘we love the show’, and I think it's because the recipes are so easy to follow."

Here is everything we know about John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 9...

John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 9 airs on Saturdays from September 21 at 11.40 am on ITV1 and ITVX - the series will be 10 episodes long and each episode will air in the same time slot.

John & Lisa's debut cookbook John and Lisa's Kitchen is available now (Quadrille, £25) and has all the recipes from the series included.



What can we expect from John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 9?

They might have eight seasons under the belt, but John and Lisa promise that season 9 is going to be packed with new twists and tricks, while also giving the viewers what we really want, which is amazing recipes that are easy to recreate at home.

"We've got things like ‘top tray bakes’, we've got ‘fake away feasts’, we've got ‘time saving treats’ and we do ‘take five’, where we do dishes with just five ingredients. There’s just more of the same with different twists, tips and tricks!" reveals Lisa.

"We try to be aware of what people want and what they really like, so we learn what people really want to see. The themes Lisa just mentioned are what people want to see more of. They want stuff which is really simple, and stuff they can just chuck in the oven. But at the same time, we also know they want to be able to see a bit of glamour along the way. So maybe something a little bit more fancy. We've still got the odd cocktail, and dishes that make people feel as though they might want to dress up if they want to. Equally, there’s plenty of recipes where you can just relax and put food and drinks in the middle of the table for everyone to dig in!"

John and Lisa are back with more exciting recipes. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 9 episodes

Episode 1 - Saturday, September 21

John and Lisa kick things off with a show dedicated to traybakes, including a chocolate orange and brioche breakfast one. There is also a steak bolognese pasta bake, a tangy and punchy traybake of roast chicken legs and potatoes with lime and capers, and a butternut squash, oyster mushroom and tofu one with a miso glaze.

Episode 2 - Saturday, September 28

John and Lisa make four meals with only five main ingredients, starting with a brie, fresh tomatoes and tarragon pasta dish. There is also a take on chicken and chips, as well as John's grilled squid and lemon with chilli and rocket, and Lisa's moreish vanilla Breton cake and flavoured creme fraiche.

More episode information to come...



Is there a trailer for John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 9?

No, sadly we haven't got a trailer yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.