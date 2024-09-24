Noel Fielding — things you didn't know about the Great British Bake Off presenter

Noel Fielding is adored by millions as the eccentric host of The Great British Bake Off.

Best known for his lashings of guyliner, a wardrobe of wacky knits, and quirky brand of humour, Noel first found fame in comedy troupe The Mighty Boosh.

He was also at the centre noughties celeb party scene and went out drinking with the likes of Kate Moss and Courtney Love.

Life these days looks very different for Noel. He's gone from a hedonistic raver to a devoted husband and father, presenting one of the most wholesome shows on British TV.

He's also a man of many talents, as you're about to learn. Here are a few fascinating facts you may not know about Noel...

The Great British Bake Off hosts Alison and Noel. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Noel Fielding was born to teenage parents

Noel Fielding was born on 21 May, 1973 in the Westminster area of London. He grew up in Mitcham, in the southwest of the capital.

Noel's parents, Ray Fielding and Yvonne Fagan were only 18 when he was born, and split up while he was still young. When he was three, Noel's father remarried and he was largely raised by his grandmother.

The star has often described his childhood as being 'feral'. "My parents had lots of parties, they were hopelessly bohemian," he revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times. "They let me stay up. They had their mates there all the time. They just let me eat what I wanted. I didn't have to eat at the table."

Noel is still close to his dad, Ray, who he describes as 'very chilled'. But tragically his mum, Yvonne never got to see him become a star after passing away in 1990.

His love of cake once got him fired

As the caring co-host of The Great British Bake Off 2024, Noel is there to offer the contestants support and is always very happy to have a taste of their finished creations.

But his love of sweet treats has got him in trouble before.

In a chat with The Guardian back in 2015, Noel revealed his worst ever job was one he had at a cake shop back when he was 14.

"I got caught by the boss, lying down eating cake," he laughed. "I was sacked on my first day."

Oh dear!

Noel Fielding and his partner Lliana Bird have two daughters. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He fell into comedy by chance

Growing up, Noel was mad about art and had aspirations of becoming the next Picasso. He hated school, but found his calling at Croydon Art College, where he completed an art foundation course.

It was there that Noel's teacher, Dexter Dalwood spotted his comedic potential.

From college, Noel went on to study for a BA in Graphic Design and Advertising at Buckinghamshire College of High Education in High Wycombe. He graduated in 1995.

Two years later Noel met Julian Barratt when they both appeared on the same comedy bill at a pub in north London. And with that The Mighty Boosh was born.

Noel and Julian took their show, which was a mix of stand up and zany sketch comedy, to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it received rave reviews.

The Mighty Boosh made him a household name

The Mighty Boosh burst onto TV screens back in 2004, and gained a cult following, winning Noel and co-creator Julian a string of awards.

Now, two decades on from the show that made him famous, Noel has nothing but happy memories of that time.

"I loved doing it because there was a gang of us," Noel told BritClip. "I did some stand-up before, but when Julian and I got together our double act really worked. Double acts are really rare - they're like unicorns, there aren't many of them around."

Although a Boosh comeback isn't currently on the cards, Noel admits he has regrets they never made a movie.

"That's what we (me and Julian) always wanted to do and then we got sidetracked. We did TV, radio, live stuff and festivals, a band and books. And we never got around to doing a film. I'm hoping one day we will get to do that."

He's performed as Kate Bush

Who remembers when Noel donned a red dress and wig to dance to Kate Bush's iconic song Wuthering Heights for Let's Dance for Comic Relief back in 2011?

Noel's performance was watched by millions, including the lady herself - Kate Bush.

"She sent me a letter," Noel revealed to BritClip. "And then eventually we met up, and she put me in one of her music videos (Deeper Understanding). Now I'm slightly friends with Kate Bush which is more than I could have hoped for. She's a genius."

He's a successful artist

Noel's dreams of becoming an artist have been realised, and he's created a successful sideline with his work.

He held his first exhibition of his paintings, entitled Psychedelic Dreams of the Jelly Fox, in December 2007, which was followed by a second (Bryan Ferry vs the Jelly Fox) in 2010-2011.

Noel's work has been displayed at renowned venues including the Saatchi Gallery, Museum of Liverpool and the Royal Albert Hall. He's also released a book called Scribbings of a Madcap Shambleton, featuring many of his paintings, drawings and photography.

And in 2011, Noel received an honorary master's degree from Buckinghamshire New University for his ongoing interest in the graphics area and support for art organisation.

Noel plays the titular character in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

He's added executive producer to his CV

Noel remains a big fixture on UK television.

He's been Team Captain on BBC comedy panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks since 2021. And most recently fans have seen him in the Apple TV+ series The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin.

Not only did Noel take on the lead role in Dick Turpin, which is a satire all about the legendary 18th century highwayman, he also worked as an executive producer on the project.

The series was a streaming success and has already been commissioned for a second season.

His daughters are named after famous people

Noel's long-term partner is Lliana Bird, a DJ, producer and author, who goes by the nickname of Birdy.

The couple are said to have been together since 2010. Lliana has appeared in various theatre shows and owns her own production company, Bird & Be. She's also the co-founder of Choose Love, a non-profit organisation that supports refugees.

Noel and Lliana are parents to two daughters. Their first, Dali - who was named after the late Spanish artist Salvador Dali, was born in 2018. Two years later, they welcomed a second girl, who they named Iggy in honour of musician Iggy Pop.

Noel adores being a dad and says the Bake Off gig suits his new lifestyle.

"You want to match your career to where you are in life," he told The Guardian. "It’s mainstream, family-friendly and my kids love it, so it suits me. I love not partying – and I never thought I’d say that.”

Paul Hollywood once tried to teach Noel and Matt Lucas the basics of driving. (Image credit: Mark Bourdillon/C4)

He's never learnt to drive

Yes, that's right, Noel does not own a driving license.

He did, however, get a crash course in driving from a certain Mr Paul Hollywood back in 2020.

It was during the filming for Bake Off, and Paul showed Noel and then co-host Matt Lucas, a few skills on the go kart style buggies used to transport them between locations.

Apparently Matt was quite a natural behind the wheel, but as for Noel. Who knows!

Noel Fielding fact file

Frequently asked questions about the comedian and presenter...

How old is Noel Fielding? Noel Fielding is 51, he was born on 21 May, 1973.

Is Noel Fielding married? Noel Fielding has been in a relationship with DJ Lliana Bird since 2010.

Does Noel Fielding have any children? Noel Fielding has two daughters, Dali and Iggy.

Where was Noel Fielding born? Noel Fielding was born in Westminster, London.

How tall is Noel Fielding? Noel Fielding is five foot eleven.

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.