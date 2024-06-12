Prime Video's best show is ending and fans are... happy?

This may be up for some debate, but I'd say that The Boys is the best original show on Prime Video — it's action-packed and shocking but has a lot of heart, with heroes you want to win and villains whom you'd love to see suffer some awful fate. However, sadly, the show is on the way out.

With the premier of The Boys season 4 imminent on Thursday, June 13, the show's creator Eric Kripke has confirmed that the fifth season will be the final one. He shared a heavily-redacted script page for the season 4 finale (which should hit Prime Video on Thursday, July 19) that ends with a title card confirming that season 5 is the final one.

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6June 11, 2024

In the post, Kripke confirmed that the show had always been planned to run for five seasons, so we'll hopefully see some real finality to the story.

That's not a huge surprise as the comic book which The Boys is based on has finished, with a definite conclusion to the story laid out.

This doesn't mean that the world of The Boys is over, with multiple spin-offs out or in the works (Gen V is coming back for a second season and a Mexican version is reportedly in the works). But the main story of vigilante group The Boys and the evil superheroes working for Vought should wrap up.

The Boys has been a mainstay of Prime Video's original line-up since the first season debuted in 2019, marking one of its first smash-hits, and it's a reason many people (including myself) first decided to try out the streamer. Amazon doesn't usually share viewership figures for its shows, and while no season of The Boys has reached the highs of The Rings of Power or Fallout (both of which Amazon has confirmed are its two most-watched shows), the fanbase around The Boys shows that it's still immensly popular.

Fans of The Boys are, surprisingly, pretty glad to hear about the end of the show, but for reasons that make total sense.

Responding to Kripke's Twitter post, people are responding with comments expressing their happiness that the show will get the finale it deserves, instead of continuing for ages.

Had me scared for a minute. The last thing we needed was another supernaturalJune 11, 2024

On the one hand, it already makes me sad to know that there will be an end (well, before a spin-off 😄).On the other, it means we've only seen about half of it!Glad you were able to reach your goal.June 11, 2024

Just the right lengthJune 11, 2024

It's worth noting that Kripke is best known for creating fantasy series Supernatural, which was beloved for a time but alienated audiences by continuing for 15 seasons which stopped any real resolution being put on the main character's stories (though Kripke actually left before then). So fans were worried that The Boys would continue in the same fashion.

That's clearly not the case though: the writers of The Boys season 5 have license to kill off main characters, make shocking twists and generally mess with the world of the show, knowing that they won't need to carry on the story afterwards.

There's just one other thing we need to see from The Boys season 5. Through the first few seasons, Kripke has been featuring Supernatural stars in roles to fan delight: Jim Beaver and Jensen Ackles have already featured and Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to appear in the new season (this Walking Dead icon played the main character's father in early seasons of Supernatural).

But before The Boys ends, we're really going to need to see remaining Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, so as not to disappoint fans!

There's no word on when The Boys season 5 will come out but with roughly two-year breaks between seasons, expect it in 2026 some time.