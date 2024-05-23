Hotel Cocaine: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the new series

For those who are patiently waiting for Godfather of Harlem season 4 or still reeling from the high-octane drama in Netflix’s Griselda, a new crime drama arrives this summer, Hotel Cocaine.

The series follows the dramatized story of Roman Compte in the late 70s and early 80s as he attempts to navigate a very complex life. He’s a Cuban exile managing the Mutiny Hotel, the epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene, and he’s being forced into a tight spot between federal authorities who want his help and family members tied to the drug trade. Sound interesting?

Here’s everything we know about Hotel Cocaine.

Hotel Cocaine premieres on Sunday, June 16 on MGM Plus in the US.

Hotel Cocaine is an MGM Plus original series. MGM Plus is available on live-TV streaming services such as Sling TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . It is also available as a standalone app.

As of publication, we don't have official information about a UK release date. However, once we learn more, we’ll be sure to pass along the update.

Hotel Cocaine plot

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

"Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte, a Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine; a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians. At the center of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American Dream."

Hotel Cocaine cast

Danny Pino, Hotel Cocaine (Image credit: MGM Plus)

Fronting Hotel Cocaine as Roman Compte is Law & Order: SVU alum Danny Pino. In addition to starring opposite Mariska Hargitay in the long-running NBC hit series, Pino has been featured in Mayans M.C., Dear Evan Hansen and Cold Case, among other projects.

Starring alongside Pino are familiar TV faces, Michael Chiklis and Yul Vazquez as Agent Zulio and Nestor Cabal, respectively. Chiklis has previously appeared in The Shield, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Accused season 1. Vazquez recently wrapped stints in White House Plumbers, Godfather of Harlem season 3 and Severance season 1.

Helping to round the rest of the cast are Mark Feuerstein (Power Book II: Ghost), Tania Watson (The Head), Corina Bradley (Star-Crossed Romance) and Laura Gordon (The Claremont Murders).

Hotel Cocaine trailer

Admittedly, the trailer has us primed and ready to watch the series when it airs. Take a look at it below.