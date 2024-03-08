Sally Lindsay — things you didn't know about the TV star

Sally Lindsay is one of the country's most in-demand stars, with a career spanning over 25 years.

The Mancunian actress made her name on ITV soap Coronation Street, and is recognisable to millions for her roles in dramas such as Mount Pleasant, and The Madame Blanc Mysteries - which she not only starred in, but also wrote.

Sally was a popular panellist on Loose Women between 2011 and 2014, and in 2021 she became the interim host of ITV quiz show Tenable.

Next up, Sally is the lead character in Channel 5 thriller, Love Rat, alongside Neil Morrisey. She plays Emma, a recently divorced woman who falls in love with a stranger abroad - only to discover he isn't quite the man he claims to be.

Outside of work, Sally is married to drummer Steve White and mum to their teenage twins, Louie and Victor.

Here are a few things you may not know about the star...

Sally Lindsay appeared on Top of the Pops as a child

Sally Jane Lindsay was born on 8 July 1973 in Manchester. Growing up, Sally's parents ran a nightclub, which was situated next to their home.

Her first TV appearance came at the age of seven, when Sally's school choir, the St Winifred's School Choir performed their single There's No One Quite Like Grandma on Top of the Pops. The catchy tune reached reached number one on the UK Singles Chart in 1980.

After leaving St Winifred's, Sally attended St Anne's RC High School in Heaton Chapel, Stockport then went on to study English at the University of Hull.

She had aspirations of becoming a journalist, but was bitten by the acting bug after being cast in a play.

Deciding she wanted to become an actress instead, Sally honed her craft at North Cheshire Theatre School.

She has lots of famous friends

Sally's performing career began on the stand-up comedy circuit.

During that time, she struck up a friendship with the comedian Peter Kay. The pair went on to appear together in Peter's hit comedy series Phoenix Nights, and in the Comic Relief single Is This the Way to Amarillo?

Sally is also old mates with funny man Alan Carr, and they performed their first stand-up together back in 2000.

Sally's other famous friends include her former Coronation Street co-star Suranne Jones, fashion guru Gok Wan, and the late great Paul O'Grady.

Speaking to ITV's This Morning after Paul's sudden passing in March 2023, Sally shared: "Paul was a whirlwind, he was funny, intelligent, there was no one like him. He was always a very, very real man but hysterically funny. You went out for dinner with him and it was exhausting because you were laughing that much. There was no one like him."

She got her big break on Coronation Street

Sally became a household name for her role as unlucky-in-love Rover's landlady Shelley Unwin in ITV's Coronation Street.

She joined the soap in 2001 and was at the centre of some huge storylines, including Shelley's bigamous marriage to Peter Barlow, and her abusive relationship with coercive builder Charlie Stubbs.

Reflecting on her time on the cobbles with Prima, Sally said: "They were glorious times; I loved every minute. Suranne Jones (who played Karen McDonald) and Jennifer James (Geena Gregory) are still my best friends – we just had a weekend away in Norfolk together."

Sally scooped the Best Actress gong at the 2005 Inside Soap Awards, but after over 800 episodes she left to pursue other projects.

Since then she's narrated numerous shows for Corrie, including a documentary to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2020.

Sally as Shelly Unwin in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally inspired a hit ITV drama

Sally's career post-Corrie has gone from strength to strength.

She and Suranne Jones created the original idea for the ITV detective series Scott & Bailey, which ran from 2011 for five series.

Sally was originally meant to portray the lead character Janet Scott but wasn't able to commit due to the birth of her twin sons. She did, however, have a recurring role as Alison Bailey, who was sister to Suranne's character, Rachel Bailey.

The actress has proven herself to be a versatile talent.

In 2008, she lent her voice to the character of Piella Bakewell in the BBC Wallace and Gromit film A Matter of Loaf or Death.

Her other credits include the Sky 1 comedy series Mount Pleasant, BBC's Still Open All Hours, Ordinary Lies, Moving On and primetime mini series lntruder.

And fans of iconic sitcom The Royle Family may remember Sally popped up as Twiggy's girlfriend Michelle in an episode aired in 2000.

Sally stars in Love Rat on Channel 5. (Image credit: Channel 5)

She's been a star of the stage

After saying ta-ra to Weatherfield in 2006, Sally returned to the stage.

In 2006 she played Marilyn Monroe in the musical Ella, meet Marilyn at the Pleasance Ace Dome in Edinburgh.

The following year she portrayed Beatrice in an open-air run of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at Stafford Castle.

She has been in two productions at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester - A Taste of Honey and Everyone Loves a Winner - and also toured with Eve Ensler's production of The Vagina Monologues.

Sally told Sunday Post: “I’ve been extremely lucky in having such an eclectic career – I think it’s a portfolio career they call it now – where people have asked me to do different things for different audiences, which means people know me for different things,”

She's married to a rocker

Sally's husband is musician Steve White, who's the former drummer of The Style Council and Paul Weller Band.

The couple, who have been together for 20 years and married for ten, are proud parents to their 13-year-old twin boys, Louie and Victor.

Sally, who's clearly still smitten with her man, reckons the secret to keeping the spark alive in her marriage is working away a lot.

"We always have loads to talk about," she told Prima. "Steve is a brilliant man; he’s lovely and he’s sexy and he’s funny – and a rock star, which helps! He’s also the best dad."

Sally with her co-stars of The Madame Blanc Mysteries. (Image credit: Channel 5)

She's become a successful television writer

Sally starred in the comedy crime drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries - but did you know that she also co-created, wrote and produced the series?

She also brought some of her nearest and dearest on board to make the show, which is filmed in sunny Malta.

Steve Edge, who she acted alongside on Phoenix Nights plays Dom, the taxi driver sidekick. Its director, Dermot Boyd, worked with Sally on Mount Pleasant. And the show's co-creator Sue Vincent was someone she collaborated with in The Vagina Monologues.

Oh, and Sally's other half Steve, who is a talented musician, provided the soundtrack to the drama.

She's a proud dog mum

In 2023, Sally and husband Steve welcomed a little lady into their lives - a Hungarian rescue dog called Dave.

Their adorable four-legged friend is a Puli, which is an ancient Hungarian breed and has a distinctive dreadlocked coat.

Sally's friend, TV writer Jonathan Harvey helped the couple get in touch with Hungary Hearts, a charity that rescues dogs from the streets and brings them back to the UK.

Dave makes regular appearances on Sally's Instagram feed - go and check out her cute snaps!

