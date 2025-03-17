The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 is just around the corner, ready to welcome us back to the charming French town of Sainte Victoire where antiques expert and amateur sleuth Jean White (Sally Lindsay) will be solving a fresh batch of complex cases.

The third season ended with Jean and her best friend, local taxi driver Dom Hayes (Steve Edge) finally admitting their romantic feelings for each other, and in last year's Christmas special, the pair were keeping their relationship a secret from their loved ones for the time being. But how long will they be able to hide the fact that they're more than just friends these days? And what mysteries will eagle-eyed Jean be getting to the bottom of?

Here's everything we know about The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4...

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 launches on Thursday March 20 at 9pm on 5 in the UK. The series will air internationally on Acorn TV at a later date that is yet to be confirmed.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 cast

Creator and co-writer Sally Lindsay returns as Jean White for season 4, alongside Steve Edge as Dom, co-writer Sue Vincent as glamorous mechanic Gloria Beauchamp, Sue Holderness and Robin Askwith as local chateau owners Judith and Jeremy Lloyd James, Tony Robinson as Dom's Uncle Patrick who runs the local pub, La Couronne, and Alex Gaumond as police chief André Caron.

Other returning cast members for season 4 include Sanchia McCormack as Jean's business partner Charlie Brodeur, Djinda Kane as Charlie's wife Simone, Jacqueline Berces as Caron's colleague Gendarme Richárd, Paul Chuckle as Gloria's father Trevor, Les Dennis as Jean's friend and fellow antique dealer David, and Stephen Bailey as local gangster John Marsden.

Guest cast members in this season include Brassic's Samantha Power, former Coronation Street stars Charlie Condou and Graeme Hawley, Hollyoaks' Richard Blackwood, EastEnders' Danny Hatchard, Sweetpea's Lorraine Burroughs and DCI Banks star Edward MacLiam.

What lies ahead for Judith (Sue Holderness), Dom (Steve Edge) and Jeremy (Robin Askwith)? (Image credit: Clapperboard / © Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4 episode guide

Episode 1 — "Beach Club": Judith and Jeremy are out jet-skiing when they discover the body of businessman Antoine Lefevre lying in a dinghy, with a plastic bag tied around his head and two rare coins covering his eyes. Caron asks Jean to help him research the coins, which may hold the key to finding the killer. Meanwhile, Patrick is appalled when he discovers how much Judith and Jeremy are being charged by their wine supplier and enlists Dom and Gloria's help in an investigation of his own.

More summaries will be added here each week, so keep checking back!

Is there a trailer for The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 4?

5 haven't made a trailer available yet, but we'll update this page if they do!