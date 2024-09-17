Brassic season 6: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

Joseph Gilgun and Michelle Keegan are back for more crazy adventures in Brassic season 6.

Brace yourselves for another riotous ride as Vinnie and his gang of small-time crooks embark on more madcap adventures as Sky Max comedy drama Brassic season 6 returns.

Here's everything we know...

Brassic season 6 will be winging its way to Sky Max and streaming service NOW with seven brand-new episodes on Thursday, September 26 at 9pm.

Brassic season 6 cast

It wouldn't be Brassic without the show's co-creator Joseph Gilgun, who plays Vinnie, the loveable rogue who masterminds various 'creative enterprises' around the fictional town of Hawley to keep his head above water - and local gangsters Manolito and The MacDonaghs off his back!

Joining in the madcap crusades once again is Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan as Vinnie's ‘will they, won’t they’ love interest Erin and Ryan Sampson - recently seen alongside Danny Dyer in Mr Bigstuff - as ‘entrepreneur’ Tommo.

They're joined by Tom Hanson, who plays inept lookout Cardi, alongside Bronagh Gallagher as his formidable wife Carol. Irish actor Aaron Heffernan is back as Ashley, the 'muscles' of the gang, with Parth Thakerer returning as mechanic JJ, alongside Joanna Higson as his partner - and new baby mama - Sugar, and his cousin Meena (played by ex-Coronation Street star Bhavna Limbachia).

And, of course, the Brassic cast wouldn't be complete without Steve Evets, who plays foul-mouthed farmer Jim. Get that swear jar ready, people!

Vinnie, Erin, Tommo and all the Brassic gang are back causing chaos! (Image credit: Sky Max)

What exploits can we expect this series?

After a thrilling climax to Brassic season 5, which saw Vinnie and Erin involved in a high-speed car chase that ended in disaster, the gang are soon back to a string of crazy exploits involving a speeding hearse, man-eating crocodile and some shocking spray tans - and all with drug kingpin Manolito (Rachid Sabitri) and gangster siblings Davey and Donna MacDonagh (Neil Ashton and Samantha Power) hot on their tails, of course!

Where do we find the gang at the start of Brassic season 6?

As series six - once again written by Danny Brocklehurst - begins Vinnie meets a seasoned criminal with something interesting stashed in his attic - the original FA Cup from 1895. When word gets around about the trophy’s existence and it gets stolen, however, Vinnie enlists the help of his usual partners in crime to travel to Dublin to get it back. But will they score an own goal?

The gang travel to Dublin to try and get their hands on the coveted cup. (Image credit: Sky Max)

As well as crazy adventures, does Brassic still have a lot of heart?

The reason Brassic has become so popular is largely down to how it can have you rolling around laughing one minute and shedding a tear the next. And series six is no exception as, outside of their outrageous exploits, life is changing for the tight-knit gang.

People are getting older and the question of growing up is in the air. With everyone around him getting married, having babies and generally evolving - even Farmer Jim’s got a love interest! - there’s a sense that Vinnie’s starting to feel left behind. But what does growing up mean to a bunch like this?

Will there still be plenty of laughs as life in changing for Vinnie, Erin and the gang? (Image credit: Sky Max)

Will season 6 end on a similar cliffhanger to season 5?

We couldn't possibly say. But a little bird tells us that this latest installment concludes with 'the most elaborate stunt in Brassic history' that sees 'the gang all in danger'.

Does that mean season 6 is the last series of Brassic?

Don't fret! It was recently announced that season 7 of the hit comedy has been greenlit and will begin pre-production this autumn.

Co-creator Brocklehurst said: "Season seven! How did this happen?! Brassic is a delight to make and it’s a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience."

What To Watch says...

Any continuing comedy drama has the potential to run out of steam. Not Brassic. With Brocklehurst’s slick script, authentic characters that we now know and love and some genuinely laugh-out-loud moments, this outing is shaping up to be its best yet. You do NOT want to miss it!

Is there a trailer for Brassic season 6?

There sure is! Here's a little something to whet your appetite: