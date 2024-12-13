The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special 2024: release date, plot, cast, interview and everything we know

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will be back on our screens very soon with a fantastic festive episode!

At the end of Madame Blanc season 3, antiques expert and part-time sleuth Jean White (Sally Lindsay) finally admitted her feelings for her cab-driving best pal Dom Hayes (Steve Edge) — but how will the two of them adjust to life as a couple? And what festive mystery will Jean have to solve this Christmas?

Here's everything we know about The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special 2024...

Jean (Sally Lindsay) and Dom (Steve Edge) have got a romantic secret that they're keeping from their friends (Image credit: © Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited / Clapperboard Productions)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special 2024 will air on Christmas Eve on Channel 5 at 9.15pm in the UK.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special 2024: cast

Of course, Sally Lindsay is back as Jean, with Steve Edge also returning as Dom. Other familiar faces back for this year's special are Sue Vincent as mechanic Gloria Beauchamp, Sue Holderness and Robin Askwith as chateau dwellers Judith and Jeremy Lloyd James, Alex Gaumond as police chief André Caron and Tony Robinson as Dom's Uncle Patrick.

Guest stars for the Christmas episode include Phillippe Spall as Christian, Pavel Douglas as Frederick, Melanie Kilburn as Joanna and Lino Mintoff as Hans.

Father-and-son puppeteers Christian (Phillippe Spall) and Frederick (Pavel Douglas) enjoy some pre-show mulled wine (Image credit: © Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited / Clapperboard Productions)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special 2024: plot

It's Christmas Eve in Sainte Victoire's bustling Christmas market, and father-and-son puppeteers Frederick and Christian are in a festive mood, drinking mulled wine as they prepare for their show. But later, as Christian entertains the crowd, Frederick misses his cue — and a vendor nearby screams when she finds Frederick's body on the ground, a blood-soaked puppet still on his hand. When Jean searches the crime scene, she discovers something sinister about the puppet, and as she and Caron investigate, Jean becomes certain Frederick's death was no accident.

Elsewhere, Judith receives an alarming Christmas card from her former bridesmaid which reveals an unsettling fact about her marriage, and Dom is thrilled when Jean invites him to stay the night at her place for the first time as a couple...

Is there a trailer for The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special?

Channel 5 haven't made a trailer available yet, but we'll update this page if they do!

Interview with Sally Lindsay and Steve Edge

What can you tell us about this year's Christmas special? Sally: "It's very Christmassy! I think it's got a cracking mystery in it, which is great, but there's also lots of romance and relationship stuff between Dom and Jean, and Judith and Jeremy, so there's a bit of everything for everyone, really."

Frederick stops for a drink shortly before his untimely end (Image credit: © Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited / Clapperboard Productions)

How does Frederick's death come about? Sally: "It's basically the French equivalent of a Punch and Judy show, and the father-and-son team are both quite inebriated. Frederick goes off to drink some more booze, and when he puts his puppet back on, unfortunately there's something in the puppet that ends his life — I'll leave it at that! It's quite an unusual thing to be killed by a puppet, but I had the idea years ago thinking 'that would be good, wouldn't it?', and I wanted to work a Punch and Judy show into it because I think they're quite mystical and magic. It's just stuck in my head, and we managed to work it out. Sometimes I have these ideas years ago, and they don't come together until series four! [laughs]"

Jean and Dom spend Christmas morning together (Image credit: © Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited / Clapperboard Productions)

Dom and Jean are spending their first Christmas together as a couple. What have they got planned? Steve: "Well, it's a Christmas of firsts, isn't it? Their first Christmas morning together, their first night together, first presents together — there are a lot of 'firsts' to get through, and they're cautiously working their way through them because it is still a new relationship and they're older and wiser than they were when they were doing these things for the first time in their early 20s." Sally: "Dom and Jean decide, as a mutual thing, to keep it a secret. Only Dom, Jean and the audience are in on it, so they're sort of running around like teenagers, like they're having an affair — and they're not! It's all very secretive and exciting, and I think they do that because they're in no rush — they don't want kids, they're not moving in together yet, they're just seeing how this goes." Steve: "It's romantic as well, isn't it? There's something nice about a romantic secret."

Have the two of you enjoyed playing that new angle to their relationship? Sally: "It's a bit weird really — I've known Steve longer than my actual husband! I've known him since Phoenix Nights like 25 years ago, so it is a bit odd, having a romantic relationship with one of your best mates. But it's brilliant as well, because we do get on so well as mates, so it tricks the audience into thinking that there's something really explosive going on there. I think that's why it works." Steve: "I think there was always a closeness between them, even before they got together. They were always drawn towards each other — they make each other laugh, and they want the same sort of things out of a relationship."

What distressing fact have Jeremy (Robin Askwith) and Judith (Sue Holderness) discovered about their marriage? (Image credit: © Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited / Clapperboard Productions)

There's a big story for Judith and Jeremy too. What can you tell us about that? Sally: "I'm not going to tell you the storyline because it's quite a zinger, but something happens that shakes them to the core, and we see how they get over that. Sometimes we see the frippery and the campness of Judith and Jeremy, but they do some serious soul-searching in this and I do like that — like in the last series when we found out about the twins that they lost. They're such brilliant actors, it would be a shame not to do that. We can't do it every episode, because people want Jeremy and Judith being camp and nonsense! But it's good to show behind the curtains sometimes, and I hope that this is a Christmas story that people won't see coming."