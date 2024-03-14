Love Rat ending explained: what happened in episode 4 of the crime thriller?

Love Rat is a gripping new Channel 5 drama that follows a divorced woman who gets robbed of her life savings during a whirlwind holiday romance.

Sally Lindsay and Neil Morrissey play a newly divorced Emma and Pete, who find themselves caught up in a dark world of money laundering and murder after Emma gets her life savings stolen from her during a holiday to Cyprus. But, just when Emma thinks things can't get any worse, she's about to find not everything is as it seems.

Here is everything you need to know about Love Rat episode 4, with the ending explained...

The final episode of Love Rat opens with Emma in a police cell, having falsely confessed to George's murder. Constable Christina Kyriakon tells her that the police are yet to decide if she will be charged with George's murder because although Emma says it was self-defense, it has been documented that they had taken a huge amount of her money and so that means in the eyes of the law she could have a motive.

Emma is sad about Nico's death and tells Christina that he didn't deserve to die, and also tells her that she thinks she might know where Annika's body is. As Christina and Emma get into a police car so that Emma can show them the well where George tried to kill her a few days before, Pete turns up, and Emma is shocked to see him, thinking he had got on the plane.

He tells her he can't believe that she is going to take the blame for George's death, but she says this is her mess and she intends to sort it out and will go to prison if needs be.

She takes the police to the wooded area where George trapped her and they find Annika's remains in the well, just like Emma thought they would. Later Christina tells Emma that because she helped them find Annika's body and she was clearly right that George was a very dangerous man, the law office is happy that she acted in self-defense and had reason to believe her life was in danger, therefore her case won't be going to trial and she is free to go.

Pete and Emma are thrilled and can't believe their nightmare is finally over. But little do they know... it is only just beginning.

Emma and Pete can't believe it when they are free to go home. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Emma talks to Annika's daughter on the phone who thanks her for getting justice for her mother and says she is coming to Cyprus to bring her body home. Emma is sickened to think that could have easily been her daughter, Suzie, making that journey and thanks Pete for rescuing her.

As the former couple sit on the beach one last time before flying home, Pete says sorry for being an idiot, for wrecking their marriage, and promises he will start his business again, this time with a proper plan and keep it all legit. Emma is stunned when he kisses her, but she says she has also been an idiot losing all her money and kisses him back.

As the pair forgive one another, a strange man comes up to Emma and gives her a small jewelry box. Emma is thrilled, thinking that Pete has bought something for her, but when she opens it, there is a bullet inside. Knowing George has dangerous connections, Emma is convinced this is a warning and Pete tells her they need to get home where she will be safe.

Time then flashes forward six months, and Pete and Emma are living together and although she is still suffering from vivid nightmares about her ordeal in Cyprus, Pete is looking after her and he shows her pictures of their new house that they are building together.

He tells her he has booked a surprise for her tomorrow and that a taxi will collect her from home. But when the evening comes, she gets into the taxi and is scared that the driver won't tell her where they are going. Panicked, she asks to get out, but he carries on driving, and her time in Cyprus has clearly left her scared to trust anyone.

Thankfully the driver eventually lets her out, and when she tells Pete about her scare, he tells her that he asked the driver not to ruin the surprise and tell her where they were headed. When they get inside the surprise turns out to be a launch party for Suzie's new salon. But instead of being happy for her daughter, Emma questions where she got the money from and why Suzie and Pete didn't tell her. Pete says that his new business is going well so he gave Suzie the money, while they didn't tell her because they thought she would be embarrassed because that cash was meant to come from her before it was stolen.

Pete has been looking after Emma since they got home from Cyprus. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Emma apologizes to Suzie and tells her she is proud of her, but Suzie tells her mum not to mess things up with her dad again because he seems really happy. Emma promises not to and is thrilled when Pete takes her to their new house, which is still a building site, as he has planned a surprise candle-lit dinner for them.

While Pete goes outside to the car to collect the dinner, Emma gets a call from Christina. She tells Emma that the USB stick from George's office that Nico hid has been found in a box in his roof, and it details all the women that George stole money from, including hers. However, there is bad news for Emma because George was very good at money laundering and it turns out the cash left his account only days after she gave it to Nico.

But there is more because Christina points out that most of the women were targeted at random, however, she says Emma was different. According to George's USB, he knew all her details before she went to Cyprus, including where she would be staying, what she would be taking with her, and even that she would be reading Wuthering Heights.

Christina tells Emma that someone hired George and his team to take her money and that once the money had been transferred to George, it could then be tracked to a business account for Pi Omega Building Supplies. At first, the name means nothing to Emma, until she looks around the building site of her new house and sees all the cement bags have Pi Omega written on them.

As the penny drops that her own ex-husband was the one who hired George to steal her money, Emma hangs up the phone and Pete comes back from the car and starts rambling about how much he loves her. Before she can confront him, he gets down on one knee and proposes, asking her to marry him for a second time.

Sickened that the man she trusted turned out to be the one behind her horrendous ordeal, she confronts him and he doesn't deny it, claiming that the money was his in the first place, he had worked hard for it when they were married and then she walked away with it all in their divorce.

Pete claims he can't see what the problem is, that Suzie got her money for the salon in the end and that George was just an old drinking friend of a business associate and when Pete needed cash to invest in a building material business, it seemed like the perfect way to get his money back.

As Pete tries to justify his actions, Emma is speechless, telling him people have died because of him. She also then realizes the bullet that was handed to her at the beach before they left was all Pete's doing, too - and he did it to make her fear for her life and trust him to look after her.

Nico died after getting caught up in Pete and George's plan. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Pete is still oblivious to the enormity of what he has done and tells Emma they can still be together. But Emma tells him that she has spent her life sorting out his mess after he constantly spent their family money. She reminds him that he has ruined her relationship with Suzie because he always had to be the golden parent, while she covered his lies so that Suzie wouldn't think less of him.

As Emma tells him that Suzie needs to know the truth about what he has done, she tries to leave the house, but as she does, he shoves her and she falls down the stairs, ending up motionless at the bottom. Pete races after her, horrified by his actions, and quickly calls 999... but as he does, the realization that he will go to jail hits and he hangs up his call. Instead, he spots a petrol can and douses the room - and Emma's lifeless body - in petrol and prepares to set fire to everything to cover what he has done.

He goes upstairs to get the matches from their romantic candlelit meal, but when he gets back, Emma is gone. Grabbing a spade, Pete searches the house for Emma, but she is hiding and calls the police, asking them to come quickly. She then comes out of hiding and tells Pete she has called the police and he needs to confess everything. But, knowing that his time is up, Pete takes the easy way out and tries to light a match, telling Emma that this is the end for both of them.

Knowing that she is covered in petrol and will go up in flames the second the match is struck, Emma grabs a nail gun and shoots Pete in the face with it, trying to stop him from killing them both. But as she does, he falls backwards, landing on a metal spike sticking out of the ground, killing him instantly.

Pete's lies caught up with him in the end. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The time then flashes to one year later, when Suzie and Emma are on holiday in Cyprus and sitting on a quiet beach. They seem happy and their relationship is mended... and Emma tells Suzie that this would be the perfect spot for the beach bar she has always dreamed of opening.

Suzie is sad that she wants to move away from the UK, but Emma reassures her that she just needs to remember who she is again, and that they have forever to spend together before the pair share a heartwarming hug.

All episode of Love Rat are available to stream on My5 now.