Love Rat cast: Who's who in the thriller?

Love Rat is a gripping Channel 5 thriller about a recently divorced woman who falls head over heels for a holiday romance, but soon learns she's been deceived.

While the cast is small, it's made up of some huge names with The Madame Blanc Mysteries' leading lady Sally Lindsay taking on the star role of Emma, whose whirlwind romance turns into a living nightmare.

Teasing the series in a recent interview with us, Sally said: "Stealing your money is horrific, but stealing your heart is unforgivable. The scam is like an emotional theft. It’s about manipulation. Nico's lit fires in her and unleashed something that hasn’t been there for years and suddenly, he's gone. Then it gets very twisty!"

Here's everything you need to know about the Love Rat cast...

Sally Lindsay as Emma

(Image credit: Channel 5)

Emma is a mum-of-one who has recently divorced from her husband, so she's going through an incredibly difficult time. To try and recuperate, she takes a solo holiday to Cyprus, where she meets a charming hotelier. But all is not as it seems, and she soon finds herself becoming the victim of a financial scam.

Sally Lindsay is known for her roles as Shelley Unwin in Coronation Street, Lisa Johnson in Mount Pleasant, and for playing the titular role in The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

Neil Morrissey as Pete

(Image credit: Channel 5)

Pete is Emma's newly ex-husband, who is also struggling with the loss of his relationship. In an interview with us, actor Neil Morrissey said his character "regrets the situation" and is "upset and confused" about their divorce. He helps Emma on her quest to retrieve her money after she's been scammed.

Fans will recognise Neil from dramas such as Line of Duty, where he played the role of Nigel Morton, and Unforgotten, where he played Peter Carr. He has also starred as Tony in Men Behaving Badly.

Gerald Kyd as Nico

(Image credit: Channel 5)

On the surface, Nico is a charming hotelier who quickly falls in love with Emma while she is on holiday, but there's a much darker side to him. He convinces Emma that he wants to build a life with her, and ends up scamming her out of a huge sum of money.

Gerald Kyd is known for his roles as Sean Maddox in Casualty, J.J. Johnson in The Split, and Yusuf in Silent Witness.

Imogen King as Susie

(Image credit: ITV)

Susie is the only daughter of Emma and Pete. She finds herself caught up in her mother's financial scam, with both parents desperately trying to find out what they can do to get the money back and receive justice.

Imogen King has starred in The Bay, Hotel Portofino, and Darkest Hour. Her most recent role saw her playing Christina Frater in Suspect.

Who else is in Love Rat?

Louiza Patikas as Christina

Joanna Kalafatis as Maria

Camilla Roholm as Freja

Rina Mahoney as Claire

Ramon Tikaram as George

Love Rat airs on four consecutive nights at 9pm on Channel 5 from Monday, March 11 to Thursday, March 14, 2024.