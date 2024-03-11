Love Rat stars Sally Lindsay and Neil Morrissey: ‘It was a shock when we read the script!’

Emma (Sally Lindsay) faces turmoil when she is targeted by a romance fraudster in Love Rat.

Love Rat takes a dark and tense look at the horror of falling victim to a complex romance scam.

The four-part drama on Channel 5 in the UK sees The Madame Blanc Mysteries' star Sally Lindsay play mum-of-one Emma, who has recently divorced husband Pete (Finders Keepers’ star Neil Morrissey).

When she takes a solo holiday to Cyprus and meets charismatic hotelier Niko (The Split’s Gerald Kyd), love blossoms and Niko asks Emma to start a new life with him on the island. But after Emma loans Niko the last bit of money that he needs to be able to purchase a new home for them, he disappears with the funds and she realizes she has been conned.

She then embarks on a dogged mission to track down Niko and get her savings back, with help from Pete. But her quest for justice becomes increasingly dangerous…

What To Watch caught up with Sally Lindsay and Neil Morrissey to find out more about Love Rat…

Love Rat is full of emotional drama! How do you view your characters?

Sally Lindsay: “Emma's been married for years but the relationship has broken down. It looks like she made the decision due to her mental health, because she can't cope in the marriage. She’s in a low place.”

Neil Morrissey: “And Pete’s upset and confused by the divorce. They've had a great life and he’s supportive and empathetic but he regrets this situation.”

Ex-spouses Emma (Sally Lindsay) and Pete (Neil Morrissey) try to recover her savings when she is scammed in Love Rat. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Why is Emma drawn to Niko?

Sally Lindsay: “He appears genuine and they fall for each other. It’s like a Shirley Valentine fantasy, she’s found light relief with this lovely man. But it only seems unbelievable when she analyses it afterwards…”

Neil Morrissey: “Some viewers might initially think, ‘Go for it girl!’ And others will go, ‘Watch out!’”

What is her reaction to being scammed?

Sally Lindsay: “Stealing your money is horrific, but stealing your heart is unforgivable. The scam is like an emotional theft. It’s about manipulation. Niko's lit fires in her and unleashed something that hasn’t been there for years and suddenly, he's gone. Then it gets very twisty!”

Neil Morrissey: “Yes, it was a shock when I read the script, it goes into freefall. It’s Hitchcockian. Emma’s dragged into the mire emotionally because the money was meant for her daughter [Susie, played by The Bay’s Imogen King]. But she also has to play detective because the police are blasé.”

Charming Niko (Gerald Kyd) has a plan up his sleeve in Love Rat. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Did you feel a responsibility to accurately portray the devastation of real-life scam victims?

Sally Lindsay: “Absolutely. We represent the everywoman and everyman this affects. When I was in Cyprus, we heard stories about it happening to people. It’s sad how prolific it is. Ever since I made Cold Call [the Channel 5 drama about phone fraud], I've been paranoid about scams.”

Neil Morrissey: “Yes, people being taken advantage of are ever-present in the news, so this will touch everyone who’s been scammed. I once got a fake text message saying that a parcel hadn't been delivered and they took a couple of hundred quid. Luckily, I got the money back because I contacted the bank quickly. You feel foolish, but these people are clever.”

What does it add that this is set against such an idyllic backdrop?

Neil Morrissey: “You feel impending doom, which is juxtaposed with the beauty. It’s been a regular holiday spot for Emma and Pete, so she’s comfortable there, but now she’s vulnerable…”

Sally Lindsay: “Yes, there’s a sense of hysteria in the sunshine when this horrible thing happens in paradise.”

Emma (Sally Lindsay) tries to unravel the conspiracy in Love Rat. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Did you enjoy filming in Cyprus though?

Sally Lindsay: “Yes! We were based in Ayia Napa, but went around the island. It was out of season, but we found beautiful spots. And the Cypriot people were fabulous.”

Neil Morrissey: “Many of the crew were local and they couldn’t do enough for us. There was a beautiful harbour and a beach with hardly anybody about. Plus it was sunny, which helps!”

Love Rat airs nightly from Monday, March 11 to Thursday, March 14 at 9 pm on Channel 5 and will also be available on streaming site My 5.