Finders Keepers: cast, plot and everything you need to know

Finders Keepers on Channel 5 is a thriller with plenty of twists and more than a few turns. Formerly called The Hoard, it stars Neil Morrissey, Fay Ripley and James Buckley.

The four-part story follows a keen metal detectorist Martin (Neil Morrissey) and his brash, wheeler dealer son-in-law Ashley (James Buckley) who, on a 'bonding trip' to Somerset, stumble upon a buried treasure worth millions, and that's where their troubles start...

Neil Morrissey says “I’m delighted to be joining this project alongside the wonderful James Buckley and Fay Ripley. Martin is a character that most people will relate to, he’s a normal guy with a relatively happy life. But when he’s suddenly presented with this opportunity of a lifetime, there’s no telling what he might be capable of. I can’t wait to explore just how far he’s willing to go.”

Here's everything you need to know about Finders Keepers on Channel 5...

Finders Keepers is a four-part thriller that arrives on Channel 5 in 2024. We'll update as soon as we hear an official air date. as it's commissioned by the team from Paramount it could be shown on Paramount Plus in the US but this will also need confirming.

Finders Keepers plot

Finders Keepers follows the story of Martin (Neil Morrissey) who is a keen detectorist. While he goes to rural Somerset on a boys bonding trip with his son-in-law Ashley (James Buckley, the discover a hoard of buried Saxon treasure and it's potentially worth millions. Legally, this find should be declared, but wily Ashley spots an opportunity to look after No1 and as pressures are building at home between Martin and his wife Anne (Fay Ripley), usually straight as an arrow Martin can’t help be tempted by what Ashley proposes. If they sell it on the black market, they could be set for life and Ashley has the connections to make it happen. But with a hoard this amazing, could it really be that easy? After all, they might not be the only ones out for its spoils...

Finders Keepers cast — Neil Morrissey as Martin

Leading the cast of Finders Keepers is Neil Morrissey as metal detectorist family man Martin. Neil has previously starred in Men Behaving Badly, Line of Duty, The Syndicate and Waterloo Road.

Neil Morrissey with Pearl Mackie in The Syndicate Season 4. (Image credit: ITV)

James Buckley on playing Ashley

James Buckley plays crafty and very dodgy Ashley who is Martin's son-in-law and is out to make plenty of cash from what he and his father-in-law have found.

James Buckley says: “Ashley is a guy who’s confident in his convictions, despite some questionable morals, but I have a feeling he might have bitten off more than he can chew with this one.”

* James Buckley is best known for starring as Jay in hit comedy series The Inbetweeners and its spin-off movies.

James Buckley (in blue) with the other cast of The Inbetweeners. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Fay Ripley as Anne

Fay Ripley plays Martin's wife Anne. Fay is the star of long-running comedy drama Cold Feet in which she played Jenny Gifford from 2007 to 2020. She's also starred in other dramas such as Doc Martin and Monday Monday.

Fay Ripley's Abigail with Doc Martin. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a trailer for Finders Keepers?

There's no trailer for Finders Keepers just yet, but keep checking back as we'll be posting one as soon as it arrives.

Behind the scenes and more on Finders Keepers?

Finders Keepers was filmed in 2023. It's created by Seven Sea Films and was ordered for Channel 5 by Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 & Paramount+. The thriller is directed by Philip John (Outlander, Good Karma Hospital, Iron Fist) and written by Dan Sefton (Good Karma Hospital, The Mallorca Files, Trust Me), who is also Executive Producer for Seven Seas Films. Seven Seas Films also sees Simon Lupton as Series Producer and Barry Read as Line Producer. Nicola Shindler and Davina Earl are Executive Producers for Quay Street Productions.

Paul Testar says: “We are thrilled to be working with the talented teams at Seven Seas Films, Quay Street Productions, and ITV Studios to bring this unique thriller to Channel 5 audiences. I can’t wait to see this brilliant cast on our screens.”

Simon Lupton adds: “Seven Seas Films is delighted to be able to bring the characters and story Dan has created to life. Martin is going to find temptation a frighteningly powerful adversary, which takes him into situations he is painfully unprepared for. We hope the viewers are thrilled by the twists and turns as he struggles to keep control and save his family. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity provided by Channel 5 and ITV Studios, and the support of Quay Street Productions, which enables us to share this rollercoaster ride with audiences.”