General Hospital spoilers: week of April 7-11

There's lots of drama in Port Charles this week as the calendar turns to the second week of April. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 7-11.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 7

"Lucky lashes out. Ava shares intel. Anna gets alarming news. Trina is tempted by Kai’s offer. Lucy makes plans for the Nurses’ Ball."

Tuesday, April 8

"Ava sees dollar signs. Elizabeth is misled. Alexis opens up to Diane. Olivia tries to play peacemaker. Lulu and Dante have it out."

Wednesday, April 9

"Kristina pleads with Sonny. Alexis is thrown for a loop. Cody presses Lulu. Sidwell extends a job offer. Curtis warns Laura."

Thursday, April 10

"Vaughn briefs Josslyn. Jordan pitches her plan to Laura. Natalia makes a confession to Sonny. Tracy issues a warning. Nina advises Willow."

Friday, April 11

"Jason intervenes with Carly. Willow is shaken. Sasha bonds with Danny. Anna confronts Emma. Kai’s news stuns Trina."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of March 31, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 31: "Jason and Sonny’s plans are thwarted. Molly gets devastating news. Kai confides in Trina. Emma opens up to Anna. Drew feels betrayed."

Tuesday, April 1: "Beloved Port Charles residents come together in a special episode honoring the 62nd anniversary of General Hospital and the opening of the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center."

Wednesday, April 2: "Carly and Brennan are on the same page. Maxie gives Lucas a push. Laura shares a meal with Sonny. Diane conducts a job interview. Sasha issues a warning. "

Thursday, April 3: "Josslyn is suspicious. Carly questions Lucas. Sasha and Jason share a warm moment. Natalia argues with Sidwell. Portia lays down the law."

Friday, April 4: "Jason and Carly navigate their differences. Ava gets shocking intel. Kai and Trina are interrupted. Curtis and Drew trade accusations. Joss learns her fate."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.