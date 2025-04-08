Ten Pound Poms season 2 ending explained: does Kate marry Robbie and what happens to baby Mary?

The first season of Ten Pound Poms followed the fortunes of a group of Brits who traveled Down Under in search of new lives as part of an assisted migration scheme during the 1950s. However, once they reached Australia they soon realised they'd been mis-sold their new adventure and life wasn't always easier in the sunshine.

Now, we are back in Australia for a second time as the series starring Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown continues.

Here is everything that happened in Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 6...

The final episode opens with Terry returning the keys to his work car back to Benny after he beat him up. He tells him that there are no hard feelings and after he left him alone in the bush to be bitten by a snake, they are pretty much equal now. Benny agrees and tells Terry that if you want to get along in life you have to be ruthless and Terry says he doesn't agree and that he prefers to be able to sleep at night.

At Mandy's house, Robbie is there, having confronted her about the pregnancy. Her mother tells Robbie that he has to do the right thing now and marry her daughter, but he is horrified because he doesn't love Mandy and is in love with Kate. Meanwhile, back at the hostel, everyone is throwing Kate and Robbie an engagement party. Robbie is late because he is sitting in his car outside the hostel wondering how he is going to tell Kate that he is going to be a dad, but Kate has no idea what is going on and makes a speech about how happy she is after years of feeling alone.

Kate is the picture of happiness at her engagement party. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Men from the Child Welfare Department come to the hostel looking for Pattie, but when they ask if she is staying on the camp, Mrs Walker pretends she has left. As they ask to speak to Terry and Annie about Pattie, JJ gets a message to Pattie's friend about what is happening. She gets Annie, and they both help Pattie leave with baby Mary. Meanwhile, the men interrogate Terry in their hut, where they find all Mary's baby things and demand to know where Pattie is.

Meanwhile, a terrified Pattie escapes to the beach hut while her friend takes Mary, and Annie promises her daughter she will do everything to protect Mary. As the men from the Child Welfare Department knock door to door at the hostel, everyone covers for Pattie until one man, Mr Vanhouten (who complained about Mary's crying back in episode one of this season), tells them that he saw JJ loading the baby into a car with Peter. The men chase after JJ's car as he speeds out of the camp, but they are too slow.

Pattie is thrilled when they reach the beach hut and she is reunited with her baby, but as the rest of the family also arrive, they realise they can't go back to the hostel and need to find somewhere else to live. In the end, Terry takes them to Christine's old place, which is now empty after the carbon monoxide leak. Pattie says she will go home with Mary and live with her grandma in the UK, but Terry and Annie say they are a family and are sticking together.

Once the kids are asleep, Terry tells Annie he is ready to talk about Harry and asks her about her experience of war while he was away fighting. She tells him how hard it was not knowing if he was dead or alive and that Harry was just there to give comfort, but it was never love. He tells her that he hates the thought of another man's hands being on her, but that it is in the past and they have a family and a future together, which leaves Annie thrilled and grateful that their family drama has brought them back together.

Meanwhile, Robbie arrives at his and Kate's engagement party and realises he has to come clean about Mandy and the baby. He tells Kate everything, admitting he has messed up their dream future together and she is furious, telling him that he is all she has in Australia before throwing him out of her hut and sobbing.

Shelia and JJ fall victim to Bill's cruel schemes. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Ron and his family are on a peaceful march, protesting for equal rights, but when the police arrive, things turn nasty. Maggie watches in horror as the whole thing gets violent when the officers lash out, and she is terrified for Ron as he is carted away by the police. Later, she goes to the station to see why he hasn't been released, but the officer is rude and cruelly tells her that people like Ron will bring nothing but trouble.

Meanwhile, Shelia meets up with Bill and he tries to get out of trouble by saying he isn't gay and that Ray Skinner forced himself on him. Knowing he is between a rock and a hard place, he gives Shelia the house keys and tells her that she can live there with their daughters. But she doesn't want his house, she wants the paperwork allowing her to return home to the UK with their children. He reluctantly agrees and says he will have them ready by the weekend.

However, when she goes to see him, he has tricked her and the police are there to take her back to the hospital she escaped from. When she tells them that she caught Bill with another man and that he has stolen cash, he claims her mental illness is causing her to say all sorts and the men manhandle her into a car.

Terry and Annie take Pattie to see a solicitor that JJ recommended, and he tells them that because of Pattie's age and the colour of Mary's skin, things might go against them. He says he will get their case pushed through as soon as possible to avoid disruption to their family. As he is talking, Terry remembers Benny telling him to 'look after that family of yours' when he returned his work car keys, and he realises that Benny was the one who reported them.

Terry wants revenge on Benny and breaks into his office. As he is searching for what he needs, the security guard almost catches him but he escapes out the window.

Terry wants revenge on Benny. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Kate gets home to find David Robinson on her doorstep - the man who adopted Michael. She asks if Michael is okay and he says he's fine but asks for five minutes of her time. Inside her hut, he tells her that he understands how hard this must all be for her, but it is all a cover because really he is annoyed that she has been talking to journalists, and tells her he will help her start a new life if she leaves Sydney. He says he will pay for her travel and a year of rent, but she replies that she can't be bought off like he bought her child and that one day Michael will ask about her and she will make sure that she isn't hard to find.

Benny goes to see Christine at her flat where she and her children nearly died and he demands her rent. She gives him an envelope and as Annie comes out of the other room, Benny is shocked to see her. Christine tells Benny to check the money, but when he looks inside, it is paperwork between him and his solicitor about a former tenant who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in another flat and they tried to claim it was natural causes. Benny tells the women that they will never prove he was at fault and that this paperwork has been stolen... at which point Terry arrives and makes it clear that if he goes to the police about the break in then they will go to the police with the paperwork that paints Benny in a very bad light. Terry tells Benny that he came after his family (meaning reporting Pattie) and so now he is coming after him as revenge.

Benny walks out, telling Terry that he can easily make 'problems' disappear, and so nothing will stick on him if he goes to the police. But what he doesn't realise is that Christine, Annie, and Terry have been recording the whole conversation on the same recorder that Benny used to frame politician Charles Mill in epsiode 2.

Kate goes to see Mandy, telling her that Robbie doesn't know that she is there and that she wanted to let Mandy know she is leaving Sydney so that Mandy and Robbie can move forward. She tells Mandy to be kind to Robbie becasue he is a good man. As they are talking, a little boy that Mandy is tutoring comes in with a nosebleed and Kate, being a nurse, leaps into action and helps him. But Mandy, who can't stand the sight of blood, rushes into the garden to be sick. But as she bends over, Kate sees she is wearing a sanitary belt and realises she is lying about being pregnant.

Meanwhile, Terry goes to see Charles Mill and not only gives him the original recording of him with the woman from the party but also the recording of Benny's confession that he covered up a death at his properties. Mr Mill asks why he is handing these things over, and Terry tells him it is because he isn't the same as Benny and wants to do the right thing. But what he doesn't add is that he knows Mr Mill will use the tape to get revenge on Benny and make sure he gets his comeuppance.

Pattie has to make a plea against Mary being taken away from her. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

At the boathouse, Ron goes to see Maggie and tells her that he has had his privileges taken away after being arrested. He says it is dangerous for him to be there and that from now on, he has to only do official work and has to account for his whereabouts at all times. He wishes her a great life and tells her that he wishes things could have been different for them, but it is impossible for them to be together. She gives him a heartfelt kiss, and they are both heartbroken as he forces himself to walk away.

At the court, Pattie's hearing for her appeal against Mary's adoption has arrived, and she makes a heartfelt speech about how supportive her parents are and that although her circumstances aren't ideal, Mary is living in a happy, loving, and safe home. After she has said everything she can, it is left up to the judge whether Mary will be put up for adoption.

Meanwhile, Kate goes to see Robbie at work to tell him that Mandy has been lying to him in an attempt to trick him into marriage. But his colleague tells her he isn't there as the wedding is underway, and she races to get to the church in time.

As she drives, Robbie and Mandy are at the altar saying their vows, but thankfully, Kate gets there just in time to stop the wedding and Robbie realises he has almost just married a woman he doesn't love for no reason at all. Mandy begs him to marry her anyway, but he walks out, and Kate falls into his arms.

Pattie fights for her daughter in court. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

At the court, the judge has made his decision and the family braces themselves for what he is about to say. He tells Pattie that although he can see that she is a good mother and they are a happy family, they have certain standards in Australia and that he can't allow her to keep Mary and that she must be put up for adoption.

However, there is good news because he says he would like to offer Terry and Annie to be Mary's adoptive parents, and if they agree, then this means Mary can stay in the family. The judge asks Pattie if she will allow her parents to adopt her daughter, but before we hear her answer, the episode ends, and another series comes to a close.

Ten Pound Poms season 2 airs on BBC One at 8pm on Sundays. All episodes are now available on BBC iPlayer as a box set.