Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 4 recap: Terry's life hangs in the balance - will he die?

The first season of Ten Pound Poms followed the fortunes of a group of Brits who traveled Down Under in search of new lives as part of an assisted migration scheme during the 1950s. However, once they reached Australia they soon realised they'd been mis-sold their new adventure and life wasn't always easier in the sunshine.

Now, we are back in Australia for a second time as the series starring Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown continues.

Here is everything that happened in Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 4...

The fourth episode opens right where the third left off when Terry found Christine and her kids unconscious becasue of a carbon monoxide leak in their flat. Christine regains consciousness, but her daughter, Julie, is still out cold when she is taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

At the hospital, Terry blags his way in to see the family by pretending to be the children's father, and thankfully, the doctors say that Julie is going to be okay but Christine says this is all Benny's fault and this isn't the first time this has happened in one of his properties.

Terry is shaken by what happened, and everyone calls him a hero for saving Christine and her kids. As he talks with his family about what happened, Pattie makes remarks about what a good man he is, making digs at Annie after overhearing her telling Kate that she cheated on Terry when he was presumed dead while fighting in the war.

Terry saved Christine's life. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Kate is shocked to find the assistant to the editor of The Sydney Inquirer sitting on her doorstep. Lynn tells her that while the editor isn't going to change his mind about not running the story, she thinks it is a great story and, although she is an assistant, she is also a journalist and wants to help Kate get her story heard.

At Marline's shop, the audit is being done and she is relieved that her business is in the black again after the recent bikini-selling idea. But her ex, Donald, who owns half the business, says he and his new wife are expecting a second baby and want a bigger house, so he wants to sell his half of the business. Marline is stumped and tells him that she can't afford to buy him out. Annie has an idea as one of the girls from the women's group that she joined, Isabel, works for an investment company, so Annie says she will ask her to set up a meeting for them and see if they can save the shop.

Terry goes back to see Christine and the kids at the hospital and is surprised to see Benny there. He is working his slimy charm, trying to shirk any responsibility for what happened with the carbon monoxide leak. He tells Christine he will sort her a new place to live soon, but when Terry has a word, saying the houses are all dangerous and need sorting top to bottom, Benny slips him some cash and tells him that they will get around to it, but first he has a big job for him the following day and he will pick him up early the next morning.

Once back at the hostel, Terry finds JJ and asks if Christine can stay in one of the huts. JJ tells him that it is a migrant hostel but Terry talks him around and soon the pair of them, along with Peter's help, are clearing out and painting a hut being used for storage. Christine is thrilled and Terry thinks it is ironic how they see the hostel as paradise, whereas Terry and Annie turned up and saw it as hell.

Terry finds Christine a place to live. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

The next morning, JJ and Sheila are having breakfast when Billy and their daughters turn up at the camp. She hides while Billy accuses JJ of sneaking Sheila out of the hospital, but JJ pretends her don't know what he is talking about and says Billy is no longer a hostel resident and so he technically is trespassing. Ray Skinner sees Billy and invites him over for a beer, despite it only being 8am.

Ray tells Billy he can tell he isn't happy in his marriage and that divorce shouldn't be seen as a failure and he should do what makes him happy. The men flirt and Ray comes on to Billy, but he makes a hasty retreat and pretends that he needs the toilet.

Marline and Annie go to meet the investment team that Isabel has set them up with and the men are surprised to hear that a woman wants them to go into business with her, especially when she doesn't have a business degree. They are chauvinistic and rude, and Marline is offended when they keep checking out her legs, so they walk out.

Kate surprises Robbie at work with some lunch and tells him that there is a journalist who is interested in her story. She asks for the name of someone from the charity who collects the children, but he tells her that he can't help or he will lose his job. He invites her to his work party and she agrees.

Kate and Robbie get dressed up for the dinner dance. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Benny takes Terry to some properties he has bought - he wants to do them up and rent them to the new miners. But when they get there, an old man called Stanley is squatting there, and Benny makes Terry do his dirty work and throw Stanley out on the streets. On the way home, Terry confronts Benny about what happened to Christine and asks whether anything like that has happened before. He lies and says no, and when Terry pulls him up on his lie, Benny takes offense and throws him out of the car, driving off and leaving Terry alone in the middle of nowhere.

Kate and Robbie have a great time at the party and soon they find themselves caught up in a quiz to try and win a weekend away. However, things take a serious turn when Robbie's boss, Jack, gets drunk and tells everyone that they have a ship full of children coming from the UK the following morning, which catches Kate's attention. While Jack goes outside to get some air, Kate follows him and grills him on where the kids are coming from and where they get sent to. He says they are going to St Andrews from an orphanage in England, but when she asks who will pick them up, Jack seems to suddenly sober up and tells her that he can't tell her.

The following morning, Terry wakes up after a night in the bush and gets bitten by a snake. Annie is worried that he hasn't come home, while he tries to walk home as a car passes him, the first one in hours. Thankfully, the men in the car realise he needs help and load him in the back. The men race him to a hospital, driving at breakneck speed as they ask what the snake looked like. When Terry describes the colour of the snake, they stop the car and laugh, telling him they thought he had been bitten by a real snake and that the one he encountered isn't deadly and he isn't going to die.

Terry sees his life flash before his eyes. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Meanwhile, back at the hostel, Annie decides to ask Mrs Walker if she would like to invest in Marline's shop, having given up with asking men to invest. Annie says that three women with the same goal could make a huge success of the store, and Mrs Walker agrees, but wants to have the majority share, meaning Marline wouldn't be in charge anymore.

The following morning at Robbie's work, Jack is fuming and demands that he gets Kate to the office immediately. He has been digging into Kate's past after she asked about the orphan boys arriving from the UK at the party. He says he also had a phone call from a journalist asking the same thing, and this triggered him to work out that Kate was hiding something. Kate ends up taking full responsibility for all the trouble, including Michael's missing immigration file, as she doesn't want Robbie to lose his job. Jack upsets Kate by telling her that the children are better off in Australia than the UK and she walks out. Kate is in tears, and she tries to apologise to Robbie, but he is fuming and shouts at her.

Shelia and JJ talk about how much she is missing her daughters, and he tells Shelia that he doesn't think Billy even likes being a father. He asks how Billy afforded a house so soon after arriving in Australia and she says it was bonuses from work. JJ reveals that he saw him talking to a shady character not long after he was attacked and he took a parcel from him... hinting that Billy was up to something illegal.

Robbie comes to see Kate at home and they talk. He tells her that he can't pretend to know what she is going through after losing Michael, and she gets upset, worrying that if she moves on, then she is betraying him. While Kate promises not to bring any more trouble to Robbie's door, we see Lynn continuing her dig into the children being brought from the UK to Australia and we see her calling Michael's adoptive father, David Robinson.

Annie looks after Terry once he gets home and rests after his snake bite while Pattie goes to Marline's party. Annie turns up at the party with Mary in tow and tells Mary off for flirting with older men. She then lays into Marline, telling her that she is irresponsible and regrets defending her to Mrs Walker that afternoon.

Pattie is cross with her mum for ruining the evening and lashes out, telling her mum she is the irresponsible one for sleeping with Harry. Annie is horrified that Pattie overheard her telling Kate, and now everyone knows that she had an affair while Terry was at war.

Ten Pound Poms season 2 airs on BBC One at 8pm on Sundays. All episodes are now available on BBC iPlayer as a box set.