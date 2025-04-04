Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 5 recap: Robbie is hiding a huge secret, but what is he not telling Kate?

The first season of Ten Pound Poms followed the fortunes of a group of Brits who traveled Down Under in search of new lives as part of an assisted migration scheme during the 1950s. However, once they reached Australia they soon realised they'd been mis-sold their new adventure and life wasn't always easier in the sunshine.

Now, we are back in Australia for a second time as the series starring Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown continues.

Here is everything that happened in Ten Pound Poms season 2 episode 4...

The penultimate episode opens with a flashback to 1945 while the war was still happening and Terry was presumed dead.

We see Annie talking to Harry the baker, and he says he enjoyed sleeping over at the weekend, and asks if Pattie knew he was there. Annie says Pattie is none the wiser, but she is worried as they didn't use protection. He tells her he is sure it will be okay, and she breaks the news that their fling has to stop as she's had a telegram to say Terry is alive and coming home.

He tells her he is happy for her and they shouldn't regret their affair becasue they had both lost loved ones and did what they had to do in their moment of grief.

Pattie tells Annie she has to come clean to Terry. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Back in Australia, Pattie is giving her mum a hard time because she still hasn't told Terry about Harry. When Annie sees Kate and Robbie are going on a trip to the Blue Mountains, she says she is envious. They invite her and Terry along, and Annie says yes immediately. When they get there, Kate, Terry and Annie are taken aback by the beauty of the mountais and soon the weekend is underway with a picnic and wine.

When Kate falls and hurts her knee, Robbie patches her up and uses the moment to propose. She is shocked and doesn't answer immediately, which makes him realise he has rushed things. She says she has feelings for him but is only just getting used to a future without Michael and he tells her to forget he said anything.

Later, they drop Terry and Annie off at their hotel and go to Robbie's dad's house, where they are staying. Robbie admits he has invited Terry and Annie for dinner as it will be the more the merrier, but really he is trying to avoid talking about his awkward proposal.

Shelia and JJ go to visit Trevor in prison, the man they think Shelia's husband Billy framed at work. He is doing time for stealing cash from his family business, but he says he was set up, and they all know it was Billy.

At the dinner with Robbie's family, Annie admits to Kate that Pattie overheard them talking and she knows about Harry and is putting pressure on her to tell Terry. Kate says it will tear them apart and that Annie and Terry are the best couple she knows.

Pattie and Birdie cause trouble at the hostel. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Over dinner, the conversation turns awkward when some of Robbie's family friends ask Kate if she has children. She doesn't know how to answer, so Annie rescues her by saying they have a daughter and a son, plus a granddaughter. But one of the friends is very religious and disapproves of the fact that Pattie had a baby out of wedlock and makes her feelings very clear.

One of the friends, Mandy, makes a hasty retreat from the table as the conversation gets uncomfortable and Robbie goes to see if she is okay. But once they are alone, she tells him she is upset that he is with Kate as she thought they were going to get married after they slept with one another. She is upset when he says sleeping together 'just happened' and she makes a hasty retreat home.

Ron and Maggie are at the beach hut working when a song comes on the radio that they like and they dance. However, while they're having a great time, someone sees them through the window. When he gets home that evening, his cousin confronts him about dancing with a white woman and she says she has never seen him look so happy and it is about time things changed.

That evening at the hostel, the kids are planning a prank becasue JJ's mother stopped their game of rounders that day. Also, Billy arrives with Shelia's daughters and she and JJ realise it is now or never and they need to confront Billy about his crime. But when they go out into the grounds, Billy is nowhere to be found. Peter points them in the right direction, telling them that Billy went into the Skinners' hut.

Inside the hut, Ray asks Billy if he is going to make a hasty exit like he did last time, and Billy pretends he doesn't know what he is talking about. Ray confronts him, telling him no one else is there and they can be their honest selves together... but just as they kiss and throw themselves on the bed, JJ and Shelia walk in and catch them in a compromising situation. Shelia is stunned and slaps Billy around the face, while JJ realises this means all their problems are finally over.

Terry makes a huge mistake. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Terry and Annie leave the dinner party and she is quiet and he tries to work out what is wrong. She eventually admits that she had an affair in the war with Harry, and Terry is devastated... he asks when, and realises this happened 12 years ago while he was off fighting for his country. As she appologises and tells him it wasn't love, he tells her that he didn't need to know and walks off, completely heartbroken.

Kate and Robbie are at his family house where they're talking about his late mother and how special she was to him when Mandy comes back. She asks to speak to Kate alone as she is a nurse, so Robbie makes himself scarce. Mandy tells Kate that she has been feeling sick and lightheaded and that she is worried becasue she is pregnant. Kate seems surprised and Mandy says she is the only one who knows and she hasn't told the father. She says she is three months pregnant and we are left assuming the father must be Robbie.

While Terry gets drunk, Annie is at the hotel in bed alone, waiting for him to come back. Billy is beating himself up for losing everything, while Ron is driving home and is pulled over by the police. They make him get out of the car and beat him up.

At the camp, Mrs Walker comes back to find the kids have made 'no fun allowed' banners. She is furious and asks who is responsible - all the kids own up and instead of getting more cross, Mrs Walker backs down and says she will get rid of her 'no ball games' sign if they take down their banners - and the kids celebrate.

Back in the Blue Mountains, Annie gets a knock on her hotel door and the receptionist says Terry says he is getting the train home and wants to travel alone. Annie calls Kate and lets her know what has happened, explaining that she couldn't live with the lies anymore... and she is going to follow Terry and fight for her marriage. Annie boards the train and Terry follows moments later, not realising she is already on the train.

Terry beats up Benny. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

Kate and Robbie head back to the mountains and she tells him to ask her to marry him again. He gets down on one knee and proposes again, only this time she says yes and they are the picture of happiness.

They talk about going for a drink on the way home to celebrate, but they both agree they can't have many after the amount they drank the night before. Kate mentions in passing that they weren't the only ones feeling unwell, as Mandy is pregnant and hasn't even told the father yet. As soon as he hears the news, Robbie's face drops, realising that the baby is his. Kate is oblivious to his turmoil as they drive home to celebrate their engagement.

On the train, Terry sees Annie sitting at the other end of the carriage and goes to see her. He asks if Peter is his son - that he loves the bones of the boy but has often thought he is different to him - but Annie says both Peter and Pattie are his children. With this confirmed, Terry walks off again to the other end of the train. Back at the camp, Annie tells Pattie that Terry knows everything and that honesty isn't always the answer and that when she is older, she will understand.

Meanwhile, Terry sees Benny telling Christine that she owes him rent and demanding her house keys back - she tells him that she can't pay and Terry sees red, punching Benny, who tells him he has just made a huge mistake.

Ten Pound Poms season 2 airs on BBC One at 8pm on Sundays. All episodes are now available on BBC iPlayer as a box set.