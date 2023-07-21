Ten Pound Poms season 2: Will there be a second series? Here's everything we know

Ten Pound Poms season 1 has been a huge hit for the BBC this year, but will there be a second season? Here is everything you need to know about the period drama created by Danny Brocklehurst.

The first season of Ten Pound Poms followed the lives of a group of Brits who traveled to Australia in search of new lives as part of an assisted migration scheme.

Dubbed 'Ten Pound Poms', we followed the various triumphs and pitfalls the new arrivals experienced in their new home, with British stars Warren Brown, Faye Marsay and Michelle Keegan leading the cast.

"I’ve not written a period drama before," said Danny Brocklehurst ahead of the first series. "But I was drawn to the themes of escape, of no matter where we go, we take our problems with us – something which is ever present in my work – and the fact that this was a piece of our history that I didn’t know much about. The more I looked into it, the more I thought there was definitely potential for a long-running series!"

Here's everything we know about the potential second season of Ten Pound Poms...

* The following feature contains spoilers for Ten Pound Poms season 1*

There's no news on whether there will be a second season of Ten Pound Poms yet, but as soon as the BBC announces anything we will update this guide.

If we were to get a second season a release date in 2024 could be possible, but as filming hasn't even started yet, a 2025 transmission might be more likely.

Ten Pound Poms season 2 plot

The first season of Ten Pound Poms ended in a whirlwind, with Annie Roberts leading a revolt against camp manager JJ Walker and his villainous mother, while her daughter Pattie finally gave birth.

Elsewhere Sheila Anderson, who felt trapped and isolated by her frankly horrible husband Bill, tried to take her own life, only to be rescued by JJ, and Kate Thorne shared an emotional reunion with her lost son Michael.

After spending so long searching for him, it seems she then said her goodbyes and decided to move on with her life by moving to Cairns with her husband — although others have wondered whether she might have kidnaped her boy when she was seen driving off with him in a car at the end of the final episode.

Will we get to see Kate's sojourn to the Northern Territories? Will Annie and Terry Roberts stay together? How will Pattie cope with her baby? Will Sheila finally manage to escape Bill and find happiness with JJ? And how will the new arrivals we spotted at the very end of the first series fare? We need answers!

We'd also be very keen to find out more about Ron and his Aboriginal community, which was touched upon in the first series, before being set aside completely.

In truth, some of the storylines for a second season will depend on which of the British stars — Warren Brown, Faye Marsay and Michelle Keegan — will be willing to sign up for another six-month shoot in Australia, yet writer Danny Brocklehurst says he's not short of ideas...

"When I started to watch documentaries and read books on the Ten Pound Poms scheme before writing the first series, it opened up a whole river of imagination and knowledge which I found fascinating," he told us.

"The research offered up so many ideas that it was almost overwhelming; there were so many fascinating and heart-breaking potential stories, so many directions I could go in."

Ten Pound Poms season 2 cast

We're hoping that British stars Faye Marsay, Warren Brown and Michelle Keegan will return for a second season, yet their involvement hasn't been confirmed by the BBC at this stage.

The rest of the cast for the first series were all Australian and we're hoping they all return - apart from Bill, Dean and Mrs Walker - who quite frankly were all nasty pieces of work.

Unfortunately Arty won't be back (sob!) but as soon as we hear any casting news we'll be sure to let you know.