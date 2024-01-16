Boy Swallows Universe episode 5 recap: Boy Takes Flight

Boy Swallows Universe episode 5 picks up after the tragic events of the previous one, where Slim suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Despite the tragic circumstances, Eli meets one of Slim's friends and realizes that he can help them see their mother, who has desperately been trying to contact them from prison. However, there are some secrets Eli doesn't know.

Meanwhile, there's changes in leadership when it comes to the local drug ring, and Eli gets caught up in the middle of it all, putting himself in a very dangerous position.

Here's what went down in Boy Swallows Universe episode 5...

Goodbye Slim

After Slim's death, Gus and Eli attend his funeral, where Eli meets a man named George Masoumi. This is the old friend that Slim mentioned who was very good at sneaking things into the prison, so Eli asks him to deliver a package to his mother, who he still hasn't been able to see.

However, George refuses, saying he doesn’t want to get in trouble. Caitlyn also attends the funeral and asks about the man who cut off his finger, but Eli refuses to share any more details with her about what's been going on.

Despite his initial hesitation, George agrees to smuggle a letter and a cassette tape to Frances in prison. But, unbeknownst to Eli and Gus, she's in a bad way and has been using heroin on the inside, as we see her red eyes and disorientated state. However, it is unclear who has been giving it to her.

After not hearing a word from Frances, Eli panics and manages to convince George to smuggle him inside so he can make sure she's okay. Unsurprisingly, George is hesitant as this is a very dangerous plan, but he softens when he remembers how Slim helped his brother when he was in prison.

Gus attempts to talk his brother out of his very bold plan, but there's no reasoning with him, and he's smuggled inside the prison by hiding inside a fruit truck. There, he learns from his mother's cellmate Debbie that she's been using drugs again.

There, Eli finally meets with Frances and he assures her that things will be okay and he'll get her out. The prison guards inevitably discover Eli, catching him while he's trying to escape unnoticed. However, he manages to strike a deal that gives him visitation rights so he can visit Frances.

Darren has taken over his mother's drug empire. (Image credit: Netflix)

Eli learns from Darren that it was Teddy Kallas, Lyle’s supposed friend, who ratted him out to Ivan. Teddy has also been visiting Frances in prison, which arouses suspicion.

Back in their old house’s garage, Gus and Eli find Lyle’s secret stash, which he had hidden in a black duffle bag marked with the initials “QSLG.” Eli wants to sell the drugs to Darren Dang to have enough money to pay off their house’s deposit.

Darren has taken over his mother's business since she suffered an unexpected stroke, and Eli hopes that he'll be able to convince Darren to buy the drugs back since they know each other through school. He believes it will be easier to negotiate with him than with his mother.

The plan works, with Darren paying Eli £50k for the drugs, but they're not out of the woods yet. They end up in a fight with Dustin Vang's men, who are not happy about the proceedings.

The fight is intense but Eli manages to escape unharmed, and he and Gus are seen hiding the money. But with a huge sum of cash stashed away, they've put themselves in another dangerous position, and with only two episodes to go it'll be interesting to see how things develop...