Netflix Tudum 2022: schedule and everything you need to know
Tudum 2022 sees the global Netflix announcement returning to reveal a bunch more info about its upcoming shows and movies.
Netflix Tudum 2022 sees the global fan event returning to give us a detailed look at what's coming to Netflix in the near future.
For another year, Tudum 2022 sees the biggest Netflix stars and creators from across the globe hitting one virtual stage to celebrate and thank the fans for continuing to watch their stuff on the world's biggest streaming service.
The 24-hour event is set for September 24 and will see the streaming giant revealing more about what is joining its extensive library across five separate broadcasts. More than 120 movies and shows are set to feature across all five events and we already know that we'll be getting new info about some of the streamer's biggest hits like Squid Game, Bridgerton, Stranger Things and The Witcher.
Read on to find out everything you need to know about Netflix Tudum 2022, including when it starts, what shows and movies will feature and where you can watch it live.
What is the Netflix Tudum 2022 schedule?
The annual Netflix celebration is set for Saturday, September 24, 2022, though because the event is split into five separate events playing out across the weekend, that's not actually when the event starts.
Technically, Tudum begins on Friday, September 23 with region-specific streams for Korea and India before moving on to the US, Europe and Latin American showcases on September 24, with a Japan-focused stream rounding out the weekend on Sunday. Here's the full schedule for this year:
|Date
|Time
|Region
|Friday, September 23
|11 am KST / 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET / 3 am BST
|Korean
|Friday, September 23
|11 am IST / 10.30 pm PT / 1:30 am ET [Saturday 24] / 6.30 am BST [Saturday 24]
|India
|Saturday, September 24
|1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST
|US & Europe (Part 1)
|Saturday, September 24
|2.30 pm ET / 11.30 am PT / 7.30 pm BST
|Latin America (Part 2)
|Saturday, September 24 (US)/ Sunday, September 25
|9 pm PT / 1 pm JST
|Japan
How to watch Netflix Tudum 2022 from anywhere
You can tune into Tudum 2022 via the above YouTube video, where the event will be streamed live. The event will be available to stream in a total of 29 different languages across the whole set of Netflix YouTube Channels, so everyone can join in the fun. There's a possibility that Tudum could be streamed on Twitch (opens in new tab), too, though that hasn't been confirmed just yet.
If you aren't able to tune in but still want to stay up to date with all the big announcements, Netflix will no doubt share some of the biggest reveals across their social media channels. Be sure to keep an eye on their Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), TikTok (opens in new tab)and Instagram (opens in new tab)feeds.
Netflix Tudum 2022 trailer
The trailer for Tudum 2022 gave us a glimpse at some of the stars we'll be seeing set foot on Tudum's virtual stage. Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Hemsworth Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Nicola Coughlan, Rian Johnson, Squid Game frontman Lee Jung-jae and most of the Stranger Things crew are all in attendance, so it seems like you're in for a treat no matter what you watch on Netflix.
Which shows and movies will appear at Netflix Tudum 2022?
Netflix has revealed a detailed breakdown of the shows and movies that will appear in the two broadcasts on September 24, which you can check out below.
1 pm ET / 6 pm BST
- Enola Holmes 2
- Heart of Stone
- Bridgerton
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Shadow and Bone
- The Crown
- Emily in Paris
- The Old Guard 2
- Wednesday
- Manifest
- 3 Body Problem
- Slumberland
1.30 pm ET / 6.30 pm BST
- Never Have I Ever
- The Umbrella Academy
- Your Place or Mine
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- A Special Announcement from Noah Centineo
- Berlin
- Entergalatic
- The Redeem Team
- The Mother
- You
- The Watcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
2 pm ET / 7 pm BST
- Extraction 2
- Vikings: Valhalla
- 1899
- They Cloned Tyrone
- The Witcher
- Lupin
- Squid Game
- Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
- Games Spotlight
- Dead to Me
- Heartstopper
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Outer Banks
2.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm BST
- The School for Good and Evil
- Stranger Things
- Triada
- Carga Máxima
- Matrimillas
- El Elegido
- Belascoarán
- Ardiente Paciencia
- Squid Game
- Love is Blind: Brazil
- La Firma
2.55 pm ET / 7.55 pm BST
- Alice in Borderland
- The Kingdom
- El Amor Después del Amor
- You
- Élite
- Beyond the Universe
- The Marked Heart
- A través del mar
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.
