Netflix Tudum 2022: schedule and everything you need to know

By Martin Shore
published

Tudum 2022 sees the global Netflix announcement returning to reveal a bunch more info about its upcoming shows and movies.

(L-R)Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in Stranger Things season 4.
Get updates on the future of all the latest and greatest Netflix movies and shows (including Stranger Things) at Tudum 2022. (Image credit: Netflix/)

Netflix Tudum 2022 sees the global fan event returning to give us a detailed look at what's coming to Netflix in the near future. 

For another year, Tudum 2022 sees the biggest Netflix stars and creators from across the globe hitting one virtual stage to celebrate and thank the fans for continuing to watch their stuff on the world's biggest streaming service.

The 24-hour event is set for September 24 and will see the streaming giant revealing more about what is joining its extensive library across five separate broadcasts. More than 120 movies and shows are set to feature across all five events and we already know that we'll be getting new info about some of the streamer's biggest hits like Squid Game, Bridgerton, Stranger Things and The Witcher

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Netflix Tudum 2022, including when it starts, what shows and movies will feature and where you can watch it live.  

What is the Netflix Tudum 2022 schedule?

The annual Netflix celebration is set for Saturday, September 24, 2022, though because the event is split into five separate events playing out across the weekend, that's not actually when the event starts.

Technically, Tudum begins on Friday, September 23 with region-specific streams for Korea and India before moving on to the US, Europe and Latin American showcases on September 24, with a Japan-focused stream rounding out the weekend on Sunday. Here's the full schedule for this year:

DateTimeRegion
Friday, September 2311 am KST / 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET / 3 am BSTKorean
Friday, September 2311 am IST / 10.30 pm PT / 1:30 am ET [Saturday 24] / 6.30 am BST [Saturday 24]India
Saturday, September 241 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BSTUS & Europe (Part 1)
Saturday, September 242.30 pm ET / 11.30 am PT / 7.30 pm BSTLatin America (Part 2)
Saturday, September 24 (US)/ Sunday, September 259 pm PT / 1 pm JSTJapan

How to watch Netflix Tudum 2022 from anywhere

You can tune into Tudum 2022 via the above YouTube video, where the event will be streamed live. The event will be available to stream in a total of 29 different languages across the whole set of Netflix YouTube Channels, so everyone can join in the fun. There's a possibility that Tudum could be streamed on Twitch (opens in new tab), too, though that hasn't been confirmed just yet.

If you aren't able to tune in but still want to stay up to date with all the big announcements, Netflix will no doubt share some of the biggest reveals across their social media channels. Be sure to keep an eye on their Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), TikTok (opens in new tab)and Instagram (opens in new tab)feeds.

Netflix Tudum 2022 trailer

The trailer for Tudum 2022 gave us a glimpse at some of the stars we'll be seeing set foot on Tudum's virtual stage. Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Hemsworth Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Nicola Coughlan, Rian Johnson, Squid Game frontman Lee Jung-jae and most of the Stranger Things crew are all in attendance, so it seems like you're in for a treat no matter what you watch on Netflix. 

Which shows and movies will appear at Netflix Tudum 2022?

Netflix has revealed a detailed breakdown of the shows and movies that will appear in the two broadcasts on September 24, which you can check out below.

1 pm ET / 6 pm BST

1.30 pm ET / 6.30 pm BST

2 pm ET / 7 pm BST

2.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm BST

  • The School for Good and Evil
  • Stranger Things
  • Triada
  • Carga Máxima
  • Matrimillas
  • El Elegido
  • Belascoarán
  • Ardiente Paciencia
  • Squid Game
  • Love is Blind: Brazil
  • La Firma

2.55 pm ET / 7.55 pm BST

  • Alice in Borderland
  • The Kingdom
  • El Amor Después del Amor
  • You
  • Élite
  • Beyond the Universe
  • The Marked Heart
  • A través del mar
Martin Shore
Martin Shore
Staff Writer at WhatToWatch.com

Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows. 

Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.