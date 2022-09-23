Netflix Tudum 2022: schedule and everything you need to know

Get updates on the future of all the latest and greatest Netflix movies and shows (including Stranger Things) at Tudum 2022.

Netflix Tudum 2022 sees the global fan event returning to give us a detailed look at what's coming to Netflix in the near future.

For another year, Tudum 2022 sees the biggest Netflix stars and creators from across the globe hitting one virtual stage to celebrate and thank the fans for continuing to watch their stuff on the world's biggest streaming service.

The 24-hour event is set for September 24 and will see the streaming giant revealing more about what is joining its extensive library across five separate broadcasts. More than 120 movies and shows are set to feature across all five events and we already know that we'll be getting new info about some of the streamer's biggest hits like Squid Game, Bridgerton, Stranger Things and The Witcher.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Netflix Tudum 2022, including when it starts, what shows and movies will feature and where you can watch it live.

What is the Netflix Tudum 2022 schedule?

The annual Netflix celebration is set for Saturday, September 24, 2022, though because the event is split into five separate events playing out across the weekend, that's not actually when the event starts.

Technically, Tudum begins on Friday, September 23 with region-specific streams for Korea and India before moving on to the US, Europe and Latin American showcases on September 24, with a Japan-focused stream rounding out the weekend on Sunday. Here's the full schedule for this year:

Date Time Region Friday, September 23 11 am KST / 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET / 3 am BST Korean Friday, September 23 11 am IST / 10.30 pm PT / 1:30 am ET [Saturday 24] / 6.30 am BST [Saturday 24] India Saturday, September 24 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST US & Europe (Part 1) Saturday, September 24 2.30 pm ET / 11.30 am PT / 7.30 pm BST Latin America (Part 2) Saturday, September 24 (US)/ Sunday, September 25 9 pm PT / 1 pm JST Japan

How to watch Netflix Tudum 2022 from anywhere

You can tune into Tudum 2022 via the above YouTube video, where the event will be streamed live. The event will be available to stream in a total of 29 different languages across the whole set of Netflix YouTube Channels, so everyone can join in the fun. There's a possibility that Tudum could be streamed on Twitch (opens in new tab), too, though that hasn't been confirmed just yet.

If you aren't able to tune in but still want to stay up to date with all the big announcements, Netflix will no doubt share some of the biggest reveals across their social media channels. Be sure to keep an eye on their Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), TikTok (opens in new tab)and Instagram (opens in new tab)feeds.

Netflix Tudum 2022 trailer

The trailer for Tudum 2022 gave us a glimpse at some of the stars we'll be seeing set foot on Tudum's virtual stage. Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Hemsworth Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Nicola Coughlan, Rian Johnson, Squid Game frontman Lee Jung-jae and most of the Stranger Things crew are all in attendance, so it seems like you're in for a treat no matter what you watch on Netflix.

Which shows and movies will appear at Netflix Tudum 2022?

Netflix has revealed a detailed breakdown of the shows and movies that will appear in the two broadcasts on September 24, which you can check out below.

1 pm ET / 6 pm BST

1.30 pm ET / 6.30 pm BST

2 pm ET / 7 pm BST

2.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm BST

The School for Good and Evil

Stranger Things

Triada

Carga Máxima

Matrimillas

El Elegido

Belascoarán

Ardiente Paciencia

Squid Game

Love is Blind: Brazil

La Firma

2.55 pm ET / 7.55 pm BST