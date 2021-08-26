‘Manifest’: How to watch, season 4 and everything else we know about the show

Manifest is about a passenger plane mysteriously disappearing and then reappearing five years later. Could the show, which was cancelled after three seasons by NBC this past June, live out its own reappearing act and pop up on another network or streaming service?

We’ve seen other shows find second lives on different networks or by making the move to streaming in recent years, including the likes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cobra Kai and Lucifer. In most cases, it was fan outcry that kept these shows alive, and Manifest has its own fervent base of supporters hoping to see the show continue.

Whether you’re already one of them or want to see what all the fuss is about, here’s everything you need to know about Manifest, from what it’s about to its fight for renewal.

What is the plot of ‘Manifest’?

Manifest was created by Jeff Rake (The Mysteries of Laura) and follows the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, a commercial airliner that reappears after having been missing for five years, though the passengers and crew haven’t aged. As the world moved on without them, they attempt to reintegrate into society but soon begin hearing voices and experiencing visions of things yet to happen, revealing another layer to their mystery.

The three season of Manifest have focused on trying to learn more about these strange phenomenons, as well as the impact that the events have had on the passengers of Flight 828.

Who is in the ‘Manifest’ cast?

There were a number of passengers aboard Flight 828, but Manifest drills its focus down mainly to the Stone family and a small group of other survivors most of the time.

Playing the members of the Stone family are Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela, Josh Dallas as Ben, Athena Karkanis as Grace, Luna Blaise as Olive and Jack Messina as Cal.

Other main members of the cast (appearing in every episode) include J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez and Pavreen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl.

Additional cast members include Matt Long, Daryl Edwards, Holly Taylor, Ellen Tamaki, Ed Herbstman, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jared Grimes and Tim Moriarty.

Is ‘Manifest’ being renewed for season four?

When NBC made the decision to cancel Manifest, series creator Jeff Rake said he was attempting to keep the series going.

“My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us,” he wrote on Twitter. “That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest.”

Rumors have been abound, but it looks like Netflix is the most likely to try and bring Manifest back. While nothing official has been announced, Deadline reported on Aug. 18 that a deal has been inching closer with the streaming service, and Warner Bros. TV, which produces Manifest, is negotiating with cast members and starting to put together a writer’s room.

Nothing is for sure as of yet, but the news is promising.

How to watch ‘Manifest’

TBD whether or not Manifest will have more episodes to come, but you can catch up on everything that has happened so far in the series on multiple streaming services.

As Manifest was an NBC show, it is available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock, but only the most recent third season. Same goes for Hulu, with its subscribers able to stream the 12-episode, possibly final, season.

If you want to watch Manifest from the beginning, that will have to be done on Netflix, as the streamer has exclusive rights to the first two seasons. In what was a surprise to subscribers, Netflix also released the entire third season on its streaming service over the weekend of Aug. 20-22, which helped Manifest shoot to the top of watched TV shows on Netflix. This move is only lending more credence to the idea that Netflix will be the future home of Manifest.