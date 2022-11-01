Manifest returns! Watch Manifest season 4's first 7 minutes

It's been a journey for Manifest fans, but after a cancellation and then being saved by Netflix, Manifest season 4 is nearly here. As a special treat Netflix's Tudum (opens in new tab) released the first seven minutes of footage from the premiere episode of Manifest season 4 part 1, which features a look at the lives of the main characters about two years after the season 3 finale.

Ben (Josh Dallas) is still grieving the loss of his wife and is searching for his kidnapped daughter, while Michaela ponders another calling. And, to top it all off, a (sort of) familiar face returns.

Ben’s focus these past two years has been on finding his daughter, Eden. He’s disheveled and sporting what Dallas refers to as a "grief beard," and he spends his time hanging posters of his baby girl aged up to 2 years old. There’s no question he’s been at this for a while; he’s basically living out of his car. A flashback reveals what happened the night Grace was murdered and Eden was kidnapped.

Creator Jeff Rake says that flashbacks will be utilized in all of the season 4 episodes. "Two years is a lot of time to skip over in a serialized television show," he said. "And, of course, we don’t want the audience to miss out on anything."

Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) life has changed since the end of season 3, as well. After a calling filled with cherry blossom petals (tied to the opening scene) she wakes up in bed with Zeke (Matt Long).

One of the biggest revelations is the new Cal, played by Ty Doran, who has aged up quite a bit after disappearing and returning five years older in season 3. Now, Cal has to be someone else because his sudden growth is too hard to explain.

The first seven minutes are packed with everything fans love about Manifest, from the callings to the little Easter eggs sprinkled throughout. One such Easter egg: Ben puts a flyer for his missing daughter over an old flyer for a missing Cal, even though he’d gone missing two years prior.

Manifest season 4 part 1 premieres November 4 on Netflix. Find out what else is new on Netflix in November 2022.