Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area — release date, plot, trailer and everything we know

Money Heist Korea is the latest Korean drama to hit Netflix, and it's inspired by the original Spanish series Money Heist.

Korean dramas have been a huge success for Netflix in recent months, with Squid Game becoming a global hit among viewers, and shows like Hellbound and The Dead Don't Die also doing well for the streaming service.

Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo will star in Money Heist Korea as Berlin and said at Netflix's TUDUM event: "As an actor and as a fan of the series, I want to thank the cast and crew of Money Heist for the great series they have created. We are looking forward to sharing the Korean version of Money Heist with you in 2022."

Here's everything we know about Money Heist Korea so far...

Money Heist will be released in two installments. The first half of season 1 is currently scheduled to arrive on Netflix on June 24, but it hasn't been confirmed when the second half will be released.

There will be 12 episodes in total for season 1, with a second season yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

Money Heist Korea plot

Essentially, Money Heist Korea will follow the same format as the original Money Heist series, where we'll see a group of robbers led by the Professor who will try to pull off an elaborate heist without getting caught. But since it's set in a different country, there are some differences.

For example, the series will focus on Korea’s socio-economic conflict between both sides of the border, hence the title Joint Economic Area. This is the name of the fictional region where the border between North and South is in the real world.

Money Heist Korea cast

Joining Squid Game's Park Hae-soo for the heist is a great cast of Korean talent including Yoo Ji-Tae (The Professor), Jun Jong-Seo (Tokyo), Lee Won Jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-Hun (Denver), Jang Yoon-Ju (Nairobi), Park Jung-Woo (Rio), Kim Ji-Hun (Helsinki) and Lee Kyu-Ho (Oslo).

Money Heist Korea trailer

A 1:20 minute-long trailer has been released for Money Heist Korea which gives fans a quick glimpse at what to expect, without giving too much away!

You can watch the trailer below...