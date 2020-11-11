Millie Bobby Brown continues her Netflix partnership with 'Damsel'

Millie Bobby Brown has raked in a lot of cash for Netflix, and it seems the streamer is exactly aware of how insane they'd have to be to let that go. The actress' partnership with them will continue with a new project to be entitled Damsel. Brown will both star in and executive produce the project.

The film will be directed by the Oscar nominated Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Days Later, Esposados), with the screenplay written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans, Ninja Viking). The story will follow Princess Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) as she realizes that she's not about to marry a prince, but instead be sacrificed to a dragon. Feels like there's gotta be a lot of story between those point a and point b there, no?

Brown's last project with Netlfix, Enola Holmes, brought in about 1.7 billion streaming-minutes to the platform. 9.6 million views for a streaming film ain't too shabby. As a matter of fact, it's the biggest success for Netflix since the Nielson started reporting streaming numbers according to Deadline.

While the actress (and producer) has seen magnificent success in her partnership with Netflix (including projects like Stranger Things, for which she has received two Emmy nominations), her career expands outside of the streaming giant as well. Last year saw decent returns for Godzilla: King of Monsters. Brown also stars in the upcoming sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Dan Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi will all executive produce alongside Millie Bobby Brown, with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum producing.

Brown's other upcoming projects include The Girls I've Been, the aforementioned Godzilla vs. Kong and The Thing About Jellyfish. Everything but Godzilla vs. Kong has a release date that remains up in the air due to the pandemic.