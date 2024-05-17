Sugar season 2: has the Apple TV Plus detective show been renewed?

Over seven weeks and eight episodes, Sugar has taken us on an adventure through Los Angeles and its stars, with the Colin Farrell Neo-noir detective show paying homage to classic detective stories but adding lots of its own.

Fans have been loving all the references, particularly to John Sugar’s classic car, though have been divided by that wild plot twist.

But Sugar is over now, and fans who’ve been following weekly or who’ve binged the whole show are probably wondering: ‘is there a Sugar season 2 on the way?’.

At the end of Sugar episode 8, the season finale, our titular detective PI John Sugar gives themself their new mission, thanks to revelations from their past about their friends and allies. This naturally seems to set up a second season of the Apple TV Plus original show.

So here’s what you need to know about Sugar season 2, including its official confirmation status and plot and cast predictions. To avoid dancing around spoilers, I’m going to presume that you’ve already seen Sugar’s first season, so this is your spoiler warning! If you still need to see the show, here’s how to watch Sugar.

Has Sugar season 2 been confirmed?

Nope — at the time of writing, Apple hasn’t officially confirmed that a second season of Sugar is on its way.

That’s not exactly surprising, as unlike some other streaming services, Apple TV Plus renewals often happen months after the first season comes out. So don’t take this lack of a renewal as confirmation of the show being cancelled.

Sugar season 2 possible release window

Ruby in Apple TV Plus‘ Sugar (Image credit: Apple)

Since Sugar season 2 hasn’t been confirmed, we can’t say for sure when the next season will arrive — if it will at all. However, it’s worth pointing out a few things. Firstly, most TV shows get seasons once per year, or less frequently than that, so don’t expect anything before April 2025.

Secondly, Apple can sometimes take a little longer than its rivals to bring new season — saying that, many of its series are CGI-heavy hour-long prestige pieces, while Sugar’s episodes were about half an hour long and didn’t have as many effects, so it might be a bit quicker to make.

Sugar season 2 plot speculation

The end of Sugar’s first season sets up what future stories could tackle in the life of John Sugar.

At the end of the first season, he discovers that his ally Henry is actually not his friend. This man (well, alien) kidnapped Sugar’s sister Jen many years ago, and begins to taunt Sugar about it. Plus, Henry stays on Earth instead of evacuating it, with the vague intention of torturing humans (or teaching other humans to).

For both these reasons Sugar decides to stay on Earth, to hunt Henry and bring him to justice. A second season will likely depict this quest.

Of course, the road to victory isn’t necessarily a straight one, and maybe Sugar will need to take more missing person cases in order to follow threads that lead him to Henry.

Sugar season 2 cast speculation

Henry in Apple TV Plus‘ Sugar (Image credit: Apple)

So who could return for Sugar‘s second ride?

Well the show wouldn’t work at all without PI John Sugar, played by Collin Farrell. And given the plot speculation above, we’ll need to see his antagonist Henry too, who’s played by Jason Butler Harner.

Maybe we’ll see the return of Melanie (Amy Ryan) whom the show toyed with being a love interest for Sugar. At the end of the series she’s a firm friend, and she could help Sugar on his quest.

It seems unlikely that any of the Siegel family will return, as their plot was wrapped up in the first season, which followed the case of missing girl Olivia.

That’s the same for Sugar’s handler Ruby (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) who evacuates Earth at the end of the final episode of the show, though if a second season deals more with the alien world, perhaps she could return.

Sugar had a few more partners in the first season including civilian sleuth Charlie, friendly faces in the hotel wait staff and the dog Wiley. Maybe they’ll be back too, to help him in future endeavours.