Criminal Record season 2: everything we know

One of Apple TV Plus' many 2024 TV shows was the British crime thriller Criminal Record, which stars Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi as detectives in neighboring London districts who find themselves at loggerheads in an investigation.

The former investigates a case that the latter seemingly claimed, bringing up possible oversights that speak to deep-rooted issues in British policing. After nine episodes the Criminal Record ending seemingly wrapped up the tale of these two rivals... but perhaps it actually didn't.

That's because a second season is supposedly in the works. This comes from lead actress and executive producer Cush Jumbo herself, who stated in an episode of What Watch Happens Live that "there will be" a second season of the show.

That's all that's been confirmed so far about the return of this popular crime thriller, but fans of the show will probably be able to guess some details too. So here's what we know so far about Criminal Record season 2.

No Criminal Record season 2 release date has been confirmed, and we don't know what stage of production it's in, but given that the first season came out in January 2024, it could be a while.

Some of Apple's shows have seen annual release cycles like many TV shows, but others haven't, so it's hard to guess at when we'll see the second season. Don't expect it before January 2025, though, as it'd be very unlikely that a new season takes less than a year to make.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Criminal Record season 2 cast

So far, no cast has been confirmed for Criminal Record season 2, though we'll share a list of characters who could possibly return given the story of season 1.

Not even Jumbo is confirmed to return, despite her being the person who stated that a second season is on the way. That's because she's also an executive producer, so may be involved with a second season behind the scenes rather than in front of the camera.

Possible returning characters include:

Cush Jumbo as June Lenker

Peter Capaldi as Daniel Hegarty

Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen Lenker

Dionne Brown as Chloe Summers

Shaun Dooley as Kim Cardwell

Jordan A. Nash as Jacob Lenker

Ian Bonar as Roy Chambers

It's unlikely that we'll see the return of characters like Errol Mathis, Patrick Burrowes or Sonya Singh since their story has concluded, but we can't rule it out for good. Even characters who died in season 1 could return in flashbacks, with Criminal Record no stranger to full episodes set many years in the past.

Criminal Record season 2 plot speculation

We should warn you that Criminal Record season 1 spoilers ensue here, as lots of our plot speculation continues the ending of that first batch of episodes. You've been warned!

The first season ends with the murderer being arrested... and then promptly gunned down in a drive-by shooting, as well as Daniel Hegarty. It looks like Hegarty's ex-partner, Kim Cardwell, may have tipped off these shooters.

Initially, it seems like Hegarty is the victim of his decision to turn over a new leaf and do the right thing... until Lenker realizes that Hegarty's remorse was all an act. She confronts him, and he simply smirks, suggesting that he's still got more secrets hidden.

Season 2 has to follow this final-scene twist, which reverses Hegarty's capitulation on the case. Hegarty has even more secrets that Lenker needs to reveal, and now they both know the lengths the veteran detective will go to in order to keep them buried. Lenker's in danger like never before, and most of her colleagues have now been alienated after the final few episodes.

That's one possible way that Criminal Record season 2 could go, in continuing the conflict between Hegarty and Lenker. But there are other directions too: perhaps it could turn into an anthology which explores issues with British policing from other angles or could show Lenker investigating a totally new case. We'll have to wait and see!