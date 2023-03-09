Netflix viewers rediscovering forgotten 2014 Jane Fonda, Adam Driver movie

Netflix loves to tout its original movies and TV shows, but the streaming service still is a great place for subscribers to rewatch or discover older titles. That's what’s been happening with This Is Where I Leave You, a 2014 dramedy that flew under the radar in its initial run despite a star-studded cast that included Jane Fonda, Adam Driver, Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Kathryn Hahn and more.

This Is Where I Leave You hit the streaming service on March 2 as part of the what's new on Netflix in March. Since then, it has been at or near the top of the daily Netflix Top 10 among US subscribers. It also landed on Netflix's weekly global top 10 list for movies from February 27-March 5, coming in at No. 7, despite only being on the service for three days that week.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jonathan Tropper, This Is Where I Leave You sees four grown siblings return to their childhood home after their father passes away and are forced to live under the same roof for an entire week, along with their free-speaking mother, spouses, exes and might-have-beens. The siblings also re-examine their shared history and the status of each tattered relationship among those who know and love them best.

The full cast features Bateman, Driver, Fey and Corey Stoll star as the four siblings, with Fonda as the matriarch of the family. Also starring in the more are Hahn, Connie Britton, Rose Byrne, Timothy Olyphant, Dax Shepard, Debra Monk, Abigail Spencer and Ben Schwartz. This Is Where I Leave You was directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and adapted for the big screen by Tropper.

The popularity of This Is Where I Leave You is a bit of a renaissance for the movie that was largely overlooked when it was first released in 2014. Critics gave it a 44% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), classifying it as "Rotten," while the audience score on the site is only 60%. At the box office, This Is Where I Leave You made $34.29 million in the US and never reached higher than third in the weekly top 10.

But it's finding an audience now, even performing better than all of The Hunger Games movies, which also landed on Netflix in March. Many of those who have watched the movie since its arrival on Netflix have been sharing their enjoyment of it.

This is Where I Leave You is on Netflix. If you've never seen it, I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT. It has an all-star cast that will make you laugh & cry. Hopefully, now more people will see it. It's shocking to me how many haven't even heard of it. pic.twitter.com/gfuUorlXMUMarch 5, 2023

Just watched "This is Where I Leave You" and it was a way better movie than I was expecting. I actually really loved it.March 4, 2023

This is where I leave you… underrated movie.March 4, 2023

"This is Where I Leave You" holds up on rewatch.March 5, 2023

If you enjoy funny/touching stories about dysfunctional families I highly suggest one of my favorite movies: "This Is Where I Leave You" (2014) pic.twitter.com/sgzWPUApJEMarch 3, 2023

This Is Where I Leave You is streaming exclusively on Netflix, but it is also available to rent via digital on-demand. Check out the trailer right here: