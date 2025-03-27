How to watch Arizona vs Duke Sweet 16 game: online or on TV

While the field has been cut down considerably, March Madness continues and the stakes are higher as the Sweet 16 begins on Thursday, March 27. One of four games taking place on March 27 is the highly anticipated matchup between 4-seed Arizona and 1-seed Duke, and we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona vs Duke in the Sweet 16, airing on CBS at 9:39 pm ET/6:39 pm PT (tipoff time subject to change).

Duke, led by its highly touted freshman Cooper Flagg, entered as one of the tournament favorites. They quickly solidified that with their performances in the first two rounds, beating their opponents Mount St. Mary’s and Baylor by 44 and 33 points, respectively. Entering into the Sweet 16, the Duke Blue Devils are now the odds-on favorite to win the championship, per ESPN Bet, but to avoid the upset they have to get past another college basketball blue blood, the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona finished as the runner-up to 1-seed Houston in the Big 12 conference this year, which was good enough to earn them a 4-seed in the tournament. Led by guards Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley, Arizona easily dispatched 13-seed Akron in the first round before winning a tough game against 5-seed Oregon in round two. They’re hoping to pull off what would be one of the major upsets of the tournament so far with a win over Duke to advance to the Elite Eight.

Read on for all the information you need to watch Arizona vs Duke, whether it be on TV or online.

How to watch Arizona vs Duke on TV

Let’s start the old fashioned way. To watch Arizona vs Duke on TV you need to have access to your local CBS station. That can be done a few ways, including through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV.

If you’ve cut the cord from live TV services like those mentioned above, you can still stream Arizona vs Duke, but that will require a subscription to Paramount Plus, specifically Paramount Plus with Showtime. This tier of the streaming service gives you access to your local CBS feed, allowing you to tune into the game live.

How to watch Arizona vs Duke online

If you are away from your TV and want to watch the game on your computer or mobile device, you can download an app or watch through the Paramount Plus website, but a subscription is still required.

There is also the March Madness Live feed and app provided by the NCAA, but you must have a TV provider to watch this feed.

How to watch Arizona vs Duke from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Arizona vs Duke, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, game or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (US, UK, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive Deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Arizona vs Duke odds

As of publication, Duke is -9.5 favorites to win the game and advance to the Elite Eight.