The Bay season 5: cast, plot and everything we know about the crime series

Marsha Thomason reprises her role as DS Jenn Townsend in The Bay season 5.

The Bay season 5 is currently in production and we already know what to expect when the beloved ITV crime series returns to our screens.

In the new series, Marsha Thomason reprises her role as DS Jenn Townsend for the third time, having taken over from Morven Christie in season 3. This time there's a brand new case to solve while she's dealing with her own personal demons.

Award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville returns as co-creator and writer and there's a great supporting cast joining Marsha Thomason as we explore a brand-new story.

Speaking about the series' return, Catherine Oldfield, Creative Director of Tall Story Pictures and Executive Producer of The Bay said: “We are thrilled to be coming back to our beloved Morecambe for another series.

"Daragh has written yet another captivating and emotional series which we know will enthrall The Bay fans. We are so excited to start filming with Marsha, Dan, and the team."

Here's everything we know about The Bay season 5 so far...

The Bay is on its way back to our screens. (Image credit: ITV)

We don't have a confirmed release date for The Bay season 5 just yet, but we do know that filming has commenced on the project. It will return to ITV1 and ITVX in due course.

Once we have some more concrete details about the release, we'll be sure to keep you updated.

The Bay season 5 plot

ITV has confirmed the plot, which is: "When 23-year-old university student, Hannah, is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve. Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.

"With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deeper into the case, they uncover hidden friendships and secret liaisons as the anger rises in the student community."

They added: "As intensity increases and the team peels back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss, and build bridges with her family."

The Bay season 5 cast

Marsha Thomason and Erin Shanagher will both return for season 5. (Image credit: Jonathan Birch/Tall Story Pictures/ ITV)

Marsha Thomason is back as lead character DS Jenn Townsend and will once again be joined by Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson.

Other returning cast includes Daniel Ryan as DI Anthony Manning and Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James Clarke, so there are plenty of familiar faces to look forward to when the series returns.

There's also a great supporting cast for The Bay season 5, with ITV confirming Leanne Best (Cold Feet), Neil Maskell (Kill List), David Troughton (New Tricks), Stephen Wight (Screw) and Ceallach Spellman (White Lines) will all have roles.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. We'll keep you posted though!