Soccer Aid 2024: release date, tickets, player line-ups and everything we know

Soccer Aid 2024 is about to be played out live on ITV1! Since the fun charity international football match started in 2006, Soccer Aid has grown in popularity to the point where sporting icons and A-list celebrities alike are begging to get in on the fun. Now this year’s tournament, which takes place at Chelsea FC’s ground Stamford Bridge and the live coverage is hosted by Alex Scott and Dermot O’Leary.

This year's Soccer Aid game will see the likes of Sir Mo Farah, Usain Bolt, Robbie Williams, Martin Compston and Roberto Carlos taking to the pitch to raise money for UNICEF, which help disadvantaged children across the world.

Former Chelsea player Frank Lampard is joining Soccer Aid for the first time and teaming up with huis uncle, former West Ham and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp, to manage the England side. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of the World XI. This year sees former footballers Eden Hazard, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star Bobby Brazier, actress Erin Doherty, cricketer Stuart Broad, I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson and Gladiators' Diamond make their debut appearances in the tournament.

“Soccer Aid for UNICEF is one of the biggest sources of joy in my life,” says co-founder and singer Robbie Williams. “It is an amazing event. When we launched this nearly two decades ago, I would never have dreamed it would raise as much money as it has. The main reason the match continues to be such a success, is because the great British public continue to be so generous in supporting UNICEF’s work helping children around the world have happy, healthy, play-filled childhoods. Once again, I am kindly asking you to buy a ticket to the game on Sunday 9th June at Stamford Bridge – the line-up is as star-studded as ever! Thank you for all of your continued support.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Soccer Aid 2024 on ITV1...

The Soccer Aid 2024 match will be televised live from Stamford Bridge on ITV1 on Sunday June 9 2024. Kick-off time is rumoured to be 7.30pm but as soon as that is confirmed we’ll update this page. You'll be able to catch up with the Soccer Aid 2024 action on ITVX.

How to get Soccer Aid 2024 tickets

Tickets for Soccer Aid 2024 are currently on sale with proceeds going to UNICEF. Click here for Soccer Aid 2024 tickets

Soccer Aid 2024 — England player and management line-up

Here are the Soccer Aid 2024 squads so far, although more names will be announced closer to the game, so do check back..

England

Jill Scott, Stuart Broad, Bobby Brazier, Sam Thompson, Paddy McGuinness, David James, Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Tom Grennan, Jack Wilshire, Joe Cole, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Erin Doherty, Steven Bartlett, Danny Dyer, Theo Walcott, Ellen White and Miniminter.

England management

Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Robbie Williams, David Seaman.

Harry Redknapp again manages England in Soccer Aid 2024. (Image credit: Getty)

World XI FC player and management line-up

World XI FC

Usain Bolt, Eden Hazard, Tommy Fury, Maisie Adam, Diamond, Roberto Carlos, Martin Compston, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack and Theo Baker.

World XI FC management

Mauricio Pochettino and Jesus Perez.

Lee Mack during Soccer Aid 2021. (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/ Getty Images)

All about Soccer Aid 2024 presenters Alex Scott and Dermot O’Leary

Dermot O'Leary and Alex Scott present Soccer Aid 2024. (Image credit: UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/ITV)

Former Arsenal and England footballer Alex Scott is now a pundit on BBC Sport, Match of the Day and Sky Sports. She also provides coverage for the World Cup, Women’s World Cup and Euros. In 2016 she won Bear Gryll’s show Mission Survive and she’s also a regular guest presenter on The One Show. Alex took part in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing and has presented on The Tournament, The Games, BBC Sports Personality of the Year and Football Focus.

Dermot O’Leary presents This Morning and Saving Lives at Sea. He’s also presented The X-Factor, Big Brother, Good Morning Britain, The One Show and Reel Stories. He’s also had acting cameos on Inside No.9, Years and Years and That Christmas.