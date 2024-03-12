Saving Lives at Sea: In World War Two — release date, premise, presenter and everything we know

Saving Lives at Sea: In World War Two is a one-off special which will once again follow the RNLI, taking a look at its rich history as the institution celebrates 200 years of service.

The original Saving Lives at Sea programme has been on the BBC since 2016, and has documented lifeboat stations and crews across the country as they work tirelessly to help those who require emergency support across the British coastline.

Speaking about the programme, Mark Dowie, RNLI Chief Executive, said: "As the RNLI marks 200 years of lifesaving, we look forward to seeing this very special episode of Saving Lives at Sea sharing some of our incredible stories from the Second World War. As viewers will see, our lifeboat crews played a remarkable role during the war, with stories of great tragedy and also immense bravery featured in the episode.

"Over the course of the Second World War, the RNLI saved 6,376 lives. Our lifeboat crews towed vessels loaded with explosives, navigated minefields and rescued downed aircrew from both sides during the Battle of Britain."

Here's everything you need to know about Saving Lives at Sea: In World War Two...

Saving Lives at Sea: In World War Two airs on BBC Two on Tuesday, March 12 at 9 pm. The episode will also be available on demand via iPlayer.

Saving Lives at Sea: In World War Two host

Dermot O'Leary is an RNLI ambassador. (Image credit: RNLI/Richard Adams)

This Morning host Dermot O'Leary is at the helm of the project, where he'll be presenting the important documentary and exploring the lifesaving work the RNLI did during World War Two.

Dermot is an ambassador of the RNLI and spent a lot of his childhood on the East coast of England.

In a statement, he said: "I loved the fact that no two stories are the same. I think it's an interesting question because in some respects it was what I expected it to be, which was selfless acts of incredible bravery. And so even though those acts were extraordinary and unbelievable feats, that didn't necessarily surprise me.

"I think what surprised me was the human cost along the way and how many lives were lost in the RNLI. And that puts into sharp focus that there was a war on and how the level of equipment has changed."

He added: "It felt like they were still going to sea in boats from the early century. Having been out on a couple of boats, you realize just how far the world's come, and therefore what they were working with, in the harshest of conditions, means that your admiration for that sort of fortitude and bravery is just tenfold."

Saving Lives at Sea: In World War Two premise

The episode was commissioned to mark the charity’s 200th anniversary and takes a closer look at RNLI crews’ involvement in the Second World War.

During the special, viewers will be immersed in this period of history, where Dermot visits lifeboat stations around the coast uncovering the stories of the pivotal role that the RNLI and its crews played in some of the most important events, including the evacuation of Dunkirk and the occupation of the Channel Islands.

Lifeboat stations featured in this special include Aldeburgh, Margate, St Peter Port, Cromer and Penlee.

Is there a trailer for Saving Lives at Sea: In World War Two?

Yes, there is a first-look clip at Dermot in the new special, where he is exploring the Ramsgate and Margate crews. Take a look below.