Martin Clunes on the end of Doc Martin 'We don’t machine gun the entire cast!'

It’s a bittersweet visit to the fictional village of Portwenn this week, as Doc Martin fans prepare to close the book on the popular drama 18 years after blood-phobic doctor Martin Ellingham rocked up in Cornwall.

In the final episode of Doc Martin season 10, Martin and his family are preparing for a new life in London, and emotions are running high. Distraught Doc-obsessed Mrs Tishell snaps and stages a protest to prevent them from leaving. However, it’s a life-threatening accident, which gives the Doc pause for thought about the move.

What To Watch made a special appointment with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes to find out more…

How do you feel about the final episode of Doc Martin?

Martin Clunes: "Oh boy, it’s massive! For people who care about the show it’s very dramatic. There are echoes back to the very first episode in this very last episode. I think it’s really strong, very emotional, but also very satisfying."

Was it emotional behind the scenes?

"Yes! In the story we’re packing up and leaving Portwenn. Martin’s been offered this amazing job as the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the Imperial in London. There’s one scene where his receptionist Morwenna, played by sweet Jessica Ransom, is saying goodbye and says ‘This job has meant a lot to me.’ It was so emotional. It’s choking me up a bit now, actually.

"Caroline Catz [who plays the Doc’s wife, Louisa] put it a good way. She said it’s like closing the book. And it is like we finally put that back cover on the book and it’s become fully formed."

There's been plenty of drama for Martin in the final season. (Image credit: ITV)

How badly does Mrs Tishell (Selina Cadell) take the news of the Doc’s departure?

[Laughing] "Quite badly… She physically tries to stop the Doc!

"I don’t think even Sigourney Weaver could beat Mrs Tishell in a fight — and she’s beaten an alien! [The Alien star and Selina are close friends in real life, and Sigourney guest starred in Doc Martin in 2015 and 2017]. Sigourney really wanted to come back. We tried, but there just wasn’t a legitimate reason. It just would have been token, novelty casting."

What can you tease about Martin’s brush with death?

"I can't give too much away because it's pretty bad. It's a life-or-death emergency and very dramatic. But when the credits roll everyone’s standing. We don’t machine gun the entire cast!"

Surely you won’t take the Doc out of Portwenn. There would be uproar!

Fans are sad that this is the last ever season of the much-loved show. (Image credit: ITV)

"Well, Louisa is very supportive. The job at Imperial is an honor. It’s where he trained and had his medical surgery history. And there’s already been a whole section in London with the wonderful Hermione Norris playing the Doc’s ex, Sophie. Now there’s a spin-off… ‘Sophie’s Choices’ about a slightly crap doctor, who’s slightly drunk, quite bitter, and has unsuccessful relationships. That would run and run, especially with Hermione in it!"

Do you have any favourite moments from the final series?

"It’s a naff thing to say, but I have enjoyed it all. It’s all a hoot. Now that I've finished it, I can see [Doc Martin] for what it is. We were just making a silly program and people all over the world liked it. That’s really touching and reassuring. It’s all credit to Philippa [Braithwaite, Martin’s wife and the series producer] because none of the scripts have been an easy write. The main protagonist doesn’t like anybody and nobody likes him — it’s a hard starting point!"

Did you take any souvenirs from set?

"I’ve got the Doc’s brass nameplate on my kitchen windowsill and my amazing wife got me the charity dog from outside Mrs Tishells chemist. He now lives in our hall by the front door!"

Finally, can you tell us anything about the Doc Martin Christmas special and what’s next for you?

"I’m currently filming the second series of ITV’s Islands of the Pacific. I’m just back from Papua New Guinea and off to the Philippines next. After that I’m going to take a break and have a lovely Christmas.

"Then I start filming a drama next year about the county lines drug business model in rural Wales. It’s a big change from Doc Martin. As for the Christmas special, it’s an addendum to the series and it’s going to be really, really Christmassy!"

The final episode of Doc Martin airs on Wednesday, October 26 at 9pm on ITV.