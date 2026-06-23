TV Spy — Fire Country, Suits LA, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 27 June - 3 July
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Fire Country season 4
More sizzling drama is set to light up our screens with the return of CBS drama Fire Country on 1 July. Max Thieriot reprises his role as young convict Bode Leone who joins a prison release firefighting program in a bid to shorten his sentence. This time, Bode is a free man as he continues his journey towards redemption in his hometown, all while battling huge wildfires across Northern California.
In Fire Country season 4, Station 42 faces internal turmoil following the Zabel Ridge fire, but they must band together for a dangerous rescue that tests their strength, loyalty and the future of the firehouse.
Suits LA
This Suits spin-off takes us to the cutthroat world of Los Angeles entertainment and criminal law. The legal drama, which debuts on C4 streaming on 1 July, follows Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself as a power player in LA, representing the city’s most influential and dangerous clients.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The series was a big hit with What To Watch writer Sarabeth Pollock as she wrote in her Suits LA review that it's "flashy, entertaining and it delivers on all fronts, with lots of promise for the future of the Suits universe."
Silo season 3
One of the best Apple TV shows is back as the third season of dystopian drama Silo debuts on 3 July. The book-to-screen adaptation tells the story of 10,000 people living in an underground silo under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier.
The official synopsis of season 3 reveals: "In the present, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Best Medicine episode 5 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 30 June
- Cape Fear episode 6 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 3 July
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 3 July
- Doc season 2 episode 22 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 1 July
- Dutton Ranch episode 9 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 3 July
- FBI season 8 episode 22 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 2 July
- Fire Country season 4 episode 1 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 1 July
- FROM season 4 episode 10 airs on Sky One on Thursday, 2 July
- House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2 airs on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic on Monday, 29 June
- Law & Order season 24 episode 21 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 30 June
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 29 June
- Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 1 July
- NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 3 episode 4 airs on 5USA on Monday, 29 June
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 episode 3 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 27 June
- Silo season 3 episode 1 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 3 July
- Star City episode 7 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 3 July
- Sugar season 2 episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 3 July
- Suits LA airs on Channel4 streaming on Wednesday, 1 July (box set)
- The Pitt season 2 episode 15 airs on HBO Max on Friday, 3 July
- Tracker season 3 episode 20 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, 30 June
- Tyler Perry's Ruthless seasons 1-5 air on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 30 June
- Tyler Perry's Ruthless season 6 part 1 episodes 1 & 2 air on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 30 June
- Walker season 1 episode 1 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 3 July
- Watson season 2 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Sunday, 28 June
- Will Trent season 4 episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 1 July
- Zatima season 4B episode 9 airs on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 23 June
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.