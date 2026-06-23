TV Spy — Fire Country, Suits LA, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 27 June - 3 July

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Fire Country season 4

(Image credit: 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved)

More sizzling drama is set to light up our screens with the return of CBS drama Fire Country on 1 July. Max Thieriot reprises his role as young convict Bode Leone who joins a prison release firefighting program in a bid to shorten his sentence. This time, Bode is a free man as he continues his journey towards redemption in his hometown, all while battling huge wildfires across Northern California.

In Fire Country season 4, Station 42 faces internal turmoil following the Zabel Ridge fire, but they must band together for a dangerous rescue that tests their strength, loyalty and the future of the firehouse.

Suits LA

(Image credit: David Astorga/NBC)

This Suits spin-off takes us to the cutthroat world of Los Angeles entertainment and criminal law. The legal drama, which debuts on C4 streaming on 1 July, follows Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself as a power player in LA, representing the city’s most influential and dangerous clients.

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The series was a big hit with What To Watch writer Sarabeth Pollock as she wrote in her Suits LA review that it's "flashy, entertaining and it delivers on all fronts, with lots of promise for the future of the Suits universe."

Silo season 3

(Image credit: Apple TV)

One of the best Apple TV shows is back as the third season of dystopian drama Silo debuts on 3 July. The book-to-screen adaptation tells the story of 10,000 people living in an underground silo under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier.

The official synopsis of season 3 reveals: "In the present, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Best Medicine episode 5 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 30 June

Cape Fear episode 6 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 3 July

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 3 July

Doc season 2 episode 22 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 1 July

Dutton Ranch episode 9 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 3 July

FBI season 8 episode 22 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 2 July

Fire Country season 4 episode 1 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 1 July

FROM season 4 episode 10 airs on Sky One on Thursday, 2 July

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2 airs on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic on Monday, 29 June

Law & Order season 24 episode 21 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 30 June

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 29 June

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 1 July

NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 3 episode 4 airs on 5USA on Monday, 29 June

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 episode 3 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 27 June

Silo season 3 episode 1 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 3 July

Star City episode 7 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 3 July

Sugar season 2 episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 3 July

Sugar season 2 continues on Apple TV. (Image credit: Apple TV)