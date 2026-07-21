TV Spy — The Vampire Lestat: Interview with the Vampire, Furious, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 25-31 July

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

The Vampire Lestat: Interview with the Vampire season 3

(Image credit: BBC / © 2026 AMC Networks Entertainment LLC. All Rights Reserved. / Sophie Giraud)

It's time to sink your teeth into the third season of The Vampire Lestat: Interview with the Vampire coming to BBC2 on 28 July. Based on Anne Rice’s beloved novel series The Vampire Chronicles, this new instalment of the fantasy drama sees Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) take centre stage as he forms a band and goes on tour after Louis de Pointe du Lac’s (Jacob Anderson) tell-all memoir.

The official plot synopsis reads: "Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy best-seller Interview With the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabriella. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam Barclay, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified."

Check out What To Watch writer Sarabeth Pollock's Interview with the Vampire review, where she gave it five stars for its "visually stunning and evocative world that you won’t want to leave." Actor Sam Reid also told What To Watch on how playing Lestat "has become a lifestyle."

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Furious

(Image credit: Disney/Sarah Shatz)

Former Shameless star Emmy Rossum takes on the role of FBI agent, Alice Black in this new Disney+ crime drama. Premiering on 27 July, Furious follows Alice who is on the hunt for an elusive female serial killer. However, as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.

Furious also stars Lola Petticrew, Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Jake Lacy.

Ramy season 3

(Image credit: Hulu/Channel 4)

The hit comedy-drama, Ramy, returns for a third season on Channel 4 this week which stars Ramy Youssef as Ramy Hassan, a first-generation Egyptian-American who tries to navigate his faith in his politically-divided New Jersey neighbourhood.

In season 3, two years have passed since Zainab (MaameYaa Boafo) left Ramy after he cheated on her. This time, Ramy abandons his spiritual journey for wealth as he starts working at his Uncle Naseem's (Laith Nakli) jewellery business in New York's Diamond District.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

All the Queen's Men seasons 1-4 air on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 29 July

All the Queen's Men season 5 episodes 1-8 air on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 29 July

Best Medicine episode 9 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 28 July

Cape Fear episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 31 July

CIA episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 30 July

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 episode 10 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 24 July

Diarra From Detroit season 1 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 29 July (box set)

Diarra From Detroit season 2 episodes 1 & 2 air on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 29 July

Fire Country season 4 episode 5 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 29 July

Furious episodes 1 -3 air on Disney+ on Monday, 27 July

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 6 airs on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic on Monday, 27 July

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 10 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 27 July

Lucky episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 29 July

Lucky continues on Apple TV. (Image credit: Apple TV)