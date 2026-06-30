TV Spy — Walker, Little House on the Prairie, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 4-10 July
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Walker season 2
Walker season 2 rides onto Paramount+ on 10 July and picks up three months after the dramatic season 1 finale. The Western drama sees Texas Ranger and widower Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) finally settle into family life on the ranch. However, he soon becomes embroiled in a bitter feud with the Davidsons — the "Hatfields to the Walkers' McCoys" — who move into the ranch next door and bring up traumatic childhood memories.
Little House on the Prairie
This Netflix reimagining of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved book Little House on the Prairie tells the story of the Ingalls family who face harsh conditions as they attempt to settle down in the American West.
The adaptation, which premieres on 9 July, follows the Ingalls as they decide to leave Wisconsin and build a new life in Independence, Kansas. However, their arrival causes a stir with the Osage People, who have long called the land their home.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Alice Halsey plays Laura Ingalls, and Crosby Fitzgerald and Luke Bracey star as Caroline and Charles Ingalls, aka Ma and Pa. Meanwhile Skywalker Hughes plays older sister Mary.
Law & Order season 24
21 episodes and a new commanding officer later, the hit crime procedural Law & Order season 24 is coming to an end on 7 July. In this season, Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) replaced Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) as head honcho in the NYPD's 27th Precinct. Now in the finale, the murder of a model leads Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to a suspect whose obsession turned violent.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Best Medicine episode 6 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 7 July
- Cape Fear episode 7 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 10 July
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 10 July
- Doc season 2 episode 23 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 8 July
- Fire Country season 4 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 8 July
- House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 airs on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic on Monday, 6 July
- Law & Order season 24 episode 22 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 7 July
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 7 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 6 July
- Little House on the Prairie airs on Netflix on Thursday, 9 July (box set)
- Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episode 9 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 8 July
- NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 3 episode 5 airs on 5USA on Monday, 6 July
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 episode 4 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 4 July
- Silo season 3 episode 2 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 10 July
- Star City episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 10 July
- Sugar season 2 episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 10 July
- Tracker season 3 episode 21 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, 7 July
- Tyler Perry's Ruthless (season 6 part 1) episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 7 July
- Walker season 2 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 10 July
- Will Trent season 4 episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 8 July
- Zatima season 4 part 2 episode 10 airs on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 7 July
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.