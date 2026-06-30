TV Spy — Walker, Little House on the Prairie, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 4-10 July

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Walker season 2

(Image credit: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW)

Walker season 2 rides onto Paramount+ on 10 July and picks up three months after the dramatic season 1 finale. The Western drama sees Texas Ranger and widower Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) finally settle into family life on the ranch. However, he soon becomes embroiled in a bitter feud with the Davidsons — the "Hatfields to the Walkers' McCoys" — who move into the ranch next door and bring up traumatic childhood memories.

Little House on the Prairie

(Image credit: ERIC ZACHANOWICH/NETFLIX)

This Netflix reimagining of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved book Little House on the Prairie tells the story of the Ingalls family who face harsh conditions as they attempt to settle down in the American West.

The adaptation, which premieres on 9 July, follows the Ingalls as they decide to leave Wisconsin and build a new life in Independence, Kansas. However, their arrival causes a stir with the Osage People, who have long called the land their home.

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Alice Halsey plays Laura Ingalls, and Crosby Fitzgerald and Luke Bracey star as Caroline and Charles Ingalls, aka Ma and Pa. Meanwhile Skywalker Hughes plays older sister Mary.

Law & Order season 24

(Image credit: Scott Gries/NBC)

21 episodes and a new commanding officer later, the hit crime procedural Law & Order season 24 is coming to an end on 7 July. In this season, Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) replaced Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) as head honcho in the NYPD's 27th Precinct. Now in the finale, the murder of a model leads Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to a suspect whose obsession turned violent.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Best Medicine episode 6 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 7 July

Cape Fear episode 7 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 10 July

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 10 July

Doc season 2 episode 23 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 8 July

Fire Country season 4 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 8 July

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 airs on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic on Monday, 6 July

Law & Order season 24 episode 22 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 7 July

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 7 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 6 July

Little House on the Prairie airs on Netflix on Thursday, 9 July (box set)

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episode 9 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 8 July

The penultimate episode of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed airs on Apple TV. (Image credit: Apple TV)